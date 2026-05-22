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Home / Economy / News / BoB economists see ₹2.1 trillion fiscal hit from West Asia crisis in FY27

BoB economists see ₹2.1 trillion fiscal hit from West Asia crisis in FY27

Bank of Baroda economists warn rising oil prices and subsidy burden may widen fiscal deficit and weigh on India's growth outlook in FY27

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Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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India's GDP is projected to grow in the range of 6.5-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) while facing headwinds from the West Asia crisis, Bank of Baroda (BoB) economists said on Friday, warning that the fiscal deficit could slip to 4.7-4.8 per cent of GDP against the budgeted 4.3 per cent.
 
The bank said the fiscal strain could include a shortfall of about ₹2.1 trillion, with the absolute deficit rising from the projected ₹17 trillion to ₹18-18.5 trillion.
 
The public sector bank identified three main pressure points on the fiscal side. First, the fertiliser subsidy, which is budgeted at ₹1.7 trillion for FY27, is expected to overshoot by ₹34,000-50,000 crore, as rising gas prices push up urea production costs.
 
 
Second, the government's cut in special additional excise duty by ₹10 per litre on petrol and diesel is expected to cost the exchequer around ₹1.3 trillion.
 
Third, oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still losing about ₹750 crore a day, or ₹65,000-70,000 crore a quarter, which could weaken dividend income and corporate tax collections. The total shortfall from these pressures amounts to approximately ₹2.1 trillion, the bank noted.

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“If you do want to maintain the deficit level around 4.3 per cent, your capital expenditure will have to be reduced. Your expenditure in other ministries on the revenue side will also have to be brought down,” added Sonal Badhan, economist, BoB.
 
On the rupee, the bank expected it to range between ₹97-98 per dollar in the coming months, driven largely by FII outflows from equity markets into safe-haven assets, and a US dollar that has strengthened 1.5 per cent since February.
 
On inflation, the economists said around 13.6 per cent of the consumer price index (CPI) basket will be affected by volatility in oil prices, with the annualised impact on CPI projected at 1.2-2 per cent. The full-year CPI forecast is 4.8-5.2 per cent.
 
The wholesale impact is expected to be sharper, at 2.3-3.7 per cent in total. The economists noted that the widening gap between the wholesale price index (WPI) and CPI shows companies are absorbing input cost increases rather than passing them on to consumers, squeezing their margins. WPI for the full year is hence seen at 8.9 per cent.
 
On the growth side, the economists flagged exports — where petroleum products alone account for 12 per cent of total exports — investment decisions being disrupted by supply-chain pressures, and potential weather-related food supply shocks from building El Niño conditions as the key risks to the GDP outlook.
 
On monetary policy, the bank expected the RBI to maintain status quo on rates and remain in a wait-and-watch mode, given that only the April CPI print is available so far and the full impact of the crisis is yet to be assessed. “RBI will be more watchful and take a data-driven approach,” added Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist, BoB.
 
“We are looking at a fairly stable performance of the Indian economy, notwithstanding the war effects, but definitely at a micro level, that is at the industry level, there will be a lot of concerns,” added Madan Sabnavis, the bank’s chief economist.
 

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Topics : West Asia GDP growth India GDP growth

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:15 PM IST

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