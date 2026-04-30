BOI to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through Tier I, Tier II bonds in FY27

Public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) on Thursday said its board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through the issuance of Basel III-compliant bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing. The fund-raising exercise, scheduled for the financial year 2026-27, will comprise both Tier-I and Tier-II bonds.

The lender said the capital raise will comprise both Tier-I and Tier-II instruments. It plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Tier-I bonds, while the board has also approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore via Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds.