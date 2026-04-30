Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / BOI to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through Tier I, Tier II bonds in FY27

BOI to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through Tier I, Tier II bonds in FY27

Bank of India plans capital raise through Basel III-compliant Tier-I and Tier-II bonds to strengthen its capital base

bank of india, BOI

Representative image | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) on Thursday said its board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through the issuance of Basel III-compliant bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing. The fund-raising exercise, scheduled for the financial year 2026-27, will comprise both Tier-I and Tier-II bonds.
 
The lender said the capital raise will comprise both Tier-I and Tier-II instruments. It plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Tier-I bonds, while the board has also approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore via Basel III-compliant Tier-II bonds.
 

More From This Section

rbi reserve bank of india

Over 77% of 880.5 metric tonnes gold reserves held domestically: RBI

crude oil, oil prices

India's oil trade deficit rises despite softer crude prices: Crisil

FDI

India to soon notify eased FDI norms for firms with 10% China stake: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank credit growth slows to 14.88% in first half of April: RBI data

rural women, rural village

Rural women drive rise in India's workforce, but gender gaps persist: NSO

Topics : Bank of India BoI Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGT vs RCB LIVE ScoreStocks To Buy TodayDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026HUL Q4 Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table