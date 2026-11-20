Indian Customs authorities have seized consignments belonging to major UK liquor companies, claiming that importers are attempting to avail of the preferential 75 per cent import duty offered under the trade deal by using the wrong tariff line.

Bulk Scotch whisky is typically imported into India from the UK for local blending and bottling. Under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), which came into force on July 15, the preferential import duty on bulk Scotch whisky was cut from 150 per cent to 75 per cent on the first day of the agreement's implementation. It will gradually decline to 40 per cent over 10 years.

However, from May 1, several months after the trade deal was signed, the Customs division in the finance ministry introduced a new eight-digit product classification category, attracting a 150 per cent import duty, to cover “compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages”. Thereafter, from November, Indian Customs authorities began reclassifying bulk Scotch shipments under the new category, treating them as industrial inputs.

“The commerce department has maintained that India has offered concessions on imports of bulk Scotch whisky. The Revenue department is taking a close look at the import data of the last few years and is also studying any court cases in this area, if any,” a government official told Business Standard.

A UK government spokesperson said ministers were “urgently” working with the Government of India to resolve the issue and ensure UK businesses could export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal.

The commerce and finance ministries must resolve the matter at the earliest, as it risks causing India a loss of face internationally, the official cited above said.

A second government official, however, said importers were wrongly claiming the concessional duty applicable to finished Scotch whisky on concentrated alcoholic preparations, or essence, which is not directly consumable and needs to be diluted before it can be used to make whisky.

“Under the India-UK trade agreement, the duty concession applies to finished Scotch whisky, including when imported in bulk, and not to concentrated blending preparations. However, importers had allegedly misclassified these products under Chapter 22, which covers beverages, including spirits, and availed of the lower duty applicable to whisky imports,” the official said.

The finance ministry did not respond to an email seeking clarification on the classification dispute, the steps being taken to resolve the issue and the timeline for clearing the consignments.

According to a report by Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), bulk Scotch and blended whiskies typically arrive with an alcohol content of 58-63 per cent. Domestic producers import these shipments and dilute the whisky with demineralised water or blend it with domestic neutral grain spirit, also known as extra neutral alcohol, to make Indian-made foreign liquor.

Customs authorities treat Scotch imported for such processing as an industrial input rather than a finished alcoholic beverage, classifying it as “compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages”, the report said.

Ajay Srivastava, GTRI founder, said Customs should tax bulk Scotch based on what arrives at the border.