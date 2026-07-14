Bonn lights the fire for COP 31? Antalya summit faces the real climate test

Four months away from the launch of the world’s biggest climate conference, global progress to cap Earth’s warming at 1.5 degrees centigrade from pre-industrial levels is facing intense heat.

“The Bonn discussions are stuck mainly because of the veiled desire of the developed countries to link Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scenarios of 1.5 degrees with mandatory climate targets under future NDCs (climate action plans of countries),'” said R R Rashmi, distinguished fellow at energy think tank TERI. They are unwilling to accommodate the legitimate concerns of developing countries on adaptation finance, he added.

Rashmi was merely echoing the World Bank’s latest position on climate finance. Following pressure from US President Donald Trump, the World Bank eliminated targets for funding climate initiatives. On June 29, the World Bank announced a shift in its climate strategy by moving from inputs to outcomes.

“A bank set up to help the world’s poorest is bailing on them at the behest of a billionaire,’’ said Ed King, a global climate commentator, in a note.

Squabbles among nations and developmental institutions on global warming solutions appear striking against the backdrop of the West Asia war and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) projection that 2026 and 2027 will be among the hottest years in history, fuelled by El Niño. To add to that, data from digital air-quality monitoring platform AQI showed that every one of the 50 hottest cities in the world in April came from India.

Curtain-raiser hits and misses

At the 11-day UN June climate meetings (SB64) in Bonn, officials and diplomats held closed-door talks to draft climate agendas, which can be adopted in COP 31—a summit involving thousands of activists, officials, executives and world leaders.

During the June 8-18 Bonn talks, participating nations failed to find common ground in several areas—such as scaling up global emission cuts, credibility of climate science and funding for adaptation. Climate finance is the biggest bugbear.

Developing countries had demanded $5–6 trillion in climate financing for mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage at COP 29 in Azerbaijan in 2024— of which up to $1.3 trillion was meant to be public transfers from the rich North, which are obliged to provide climate finance under the UN Paris Agreement.

Last November’s COP 30 in Brazil called for efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, and to scale up financing for developing countries for climate action from all public and private sources to at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2035. But it did not mention a baseline for tripling, nor the contribution types and sources.

India story and beyond

Adaptation finance matters to India. Over 1995–2024, India stood at number 9 among the countries most affected by climate-related disasters — recording around 80,000 deaths, or 9.6 per cent of the global total, from extreme weather events, resulting in estimated losses of $170 billion, according to Climate Risk Index 2026 by Germanwatch.

The latest climate finance data reveals lower contributions. New OECD data showed developed countries mobilised $132.8 billion in climate finance for developing countries in 2023 and $136.7 billion in 2024, with hardly a quarter going towards adaptation. Multilateral development banks provided $85 billion in climate finance in 2024, of which the World Bank contributed $41 billion. A third of the funds were to build climate resilience infrastructure: Grants constituted just 10 per cent of adaptation finance.

“It’s been a huge fight (in Bonn) to even get a soft acknowledgement of the Belém promise to triple adaptation finance. It seems rich countries want to be able to quietly forget they ever said anything at all,” said Teresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice for ActionAid International to Carbon Brief, a London-based industry newsletter.

Fossil fuel and Hormuz

“These twin crises (Ukraine and West Asia) have once again exposed the limits of an outdated model of development, powered by fossil fuels and that treats nature as limitless,’’ said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the London Climate Week last month. “We cannot double down on a system based on fossil fuels that is driving both the climate crisis and the energy crisis.’’

“The only good piece of news that’s come out of the Iran war is the acute realisation that energy transition is not only a climate change agenda, but it is as much about national security, economic stability, and livelihoods protection,’’ said Hisham Mundol, chief advisor in India for Environmental Defense Fund. “Whether something happens in COP or not, it’s almost in a sense irrelevant to this momentum that this (war) is generating.’’

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted over half of India’s oil and gas shipments and 90 per cent of the LPG supplies, hurting energy security. However, in an unusual move, India skipped in-person attendance at the Bonn talks. It issued a statement: “No new issues or obligations beyond agreed mandates should be considered. Initiatives outside the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process should remain voluntary in nature.’’ New Delhi is yet to confirm attendance at COP 31 in Turkiye.

What of science

“In some negotiating rooms, we’ve heard a familiar tendency towards you-first-ism: Groups refusing to deliver commitments or allow the process to move forward unless others go first. This is a recipe for gridlock when we need all negotiating tracks to be moving in the fast lane,’’ said UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell.

Countries failed to reach an agreement over mitigation work programme, which deals with cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and passed the ball to COP31.

Climate science was another bone of contention at Bonn, with least developed countries, island states, the EU, and some Latin American nations denouncing attacks on climate science by “fossil-fuel interests. “We are seeing efforts to remove references to the IPCC and the 1.50C temperature limit.”

The Paris Agreement technically has a single temperature target of “well-below 20C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.50C.

India, Kenya and the Arab Group, led by Saudi Arabia, proposed deleting language encouraging the scientific community to “further develop scenarios that minimise the magnitude and duration of an exceedance of 1.5°C,” according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD). Indian officials said that scenarios assessed by the IPCC place an unfair burden on developing countries.

For instance, the countries opposed inclusion of references to El Niño, and climate tipping points, where changing climate could push parts of the Earth into abrupt or irreversible change. They also questioned the role of the IPCC in the UN process, which is scheduled to release a climate scorecard in 2029.

“What needs to be guarded against is that the IPCC scenarios do not get enmeshed with transitioning away from fossil fuels or CO2 removal technologies, and responsibility apportionment based on future emissions, ignoring historical responsibility,” said Rashmi, a former lead negotiator for India at COPs.

“You are not seeing the global positioning in any way slowing down work in India,’’ Mundol pointed out. Could India take a more visionary global position, and persuade the important emitters and the emerging economies to come together for a better planet?