BPCL buys 1 million barrels of US WTI crude for delivery in late December

India's ​Bharat Petroleum Corp has ​bought 1 million ‌barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner bought the crude at a ‌premium of about $18 per barrel to the dated Brent contract for discharge at Mumbai.

The cargo ​will be delivered between the end ‌of December and ​early ‌January next year.

BPCL does ‌not comment on commercial ‌transactions.