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BPCL buys 1 million barrels of US WTI crude for delivery in late December

The refiner bought the crude at a ‌premium of about $18 per barrel to the dated Brent contract for discharge at Mumbai

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

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India's ​Bharat Petroleum Corp has ​bought 1 million ‌barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The refiner bought the crude at a ‌premium of about $18 per barrel to the dated Brent contract for discharge at Mumbai.

The cargo ​will be delivered between the end ‌of December and ​early ‌January next year.

BPCL does ‌not comment on commercial ‌transactions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BPCL Bharat Petroleum Bharat Petroleum Corporation US crude oil

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 1:10 PM IST