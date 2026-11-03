BPCL buys 1 million barrels of US WTI crude for delivery in late December
The refiner bought the crude at a premium of about $18 per barrel to the dated Brent contract for discharge at Mumbai
Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
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India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 1 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The refiner bought the crude at a premium of about $18 per barrel to the dated Brent contract for discharge at Mumbai.
The cargo will be delivered between the end of December and early January next year.
BPCL does not comment on commercial transactions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 1:10 PM IST