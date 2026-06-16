Brazil leads in flex-fuel vehicles, but India needs a broader fuel strategy

Flex-fuel vehicles can run on one of two fuels in the same tank — either ethanol-petrol blend or only ethanol (known as E100).

To support the launch were two heavyweight cabinet ministers — Nitin Gadkari, union minister for roadways and transportation, and petroleum minister Hardeep Puri. While Gadkari called the launch a “new chapter in India’s energy transition”, Puri urged auto companies to accelerate the introduction of flex-fuel models and oil marketing companies to rapidly expand ethanol blend E 85 availability across the country.

The urgency to look for alternative fuels is understandable. The West Asia crisis has forced India to hike oil prices with global crude hitting new highs. And, in spite of the US and Iran working out a peace deal, there is no indication when the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — from where bulk of India’s oil is imported and transported — will end.

For a country which imports 90 per cent of its crude, this means a big bump in foreign exchange bills. And that has impelled the government to push alternative fuels and save foreign exchange and at the same time be more ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Flex-fuel rollout

But the big question is whether flex-fuel-powered vehicles will catch on. India is late in the party — Brazil for instance started the flex-fuel push after the 1970 oil crises and now 80 per cent of its new cars run on flex-fuel.

Indian automaker Bajaj Auto has been selling flex-fuel two-wheelers since 2023 in Brazil with a 27.5 per cent ethanol mix (with petrol) and has demonstrated the Pulsar NS160, which runs entirely on ethanol. Other automakers, too, have showcased their flex-fuel capability with vehicles such as the Tata Punch and Hyundai Creta (100 per cent ethanol), Toyota’s Innova Hycross (85 per cent) and TVS’s two-wheeler Raider.

Until now, ethanol blends were not commercially available in petrol pumps. But on June 5, the government announced that flex-fuel (E 85 blend, which means 85 per cent ethanol) will be available at ₹82.12 per litre — around 20 per cent cheaper than petrol — at 49 public sector fuel stations nationwide to begin with.

The plan is to expand this to 500 outlets by December- end and 5,000 by the end of 2027. But this represents only 5 per cent of the 100,000 fuel outlets in the country — and, based on initial plans, they seem to be concentrated in the big cities.

In contrast, the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) is much more widespread — available at over 8,600 outlets across the country. Despite that, CNG penetration across vehicles currently is at a mere 2.5 per cent of all registered vehicles, though it has made a substantial dent in passenger cars with and three-wheelers. “ If availability is so restricted, flex-fuel will have a very niche play. It will not be a game changer at all,” said a senior executive at a leading car company. To be sure, globally, too, flex-fuel vehicles are a niche market, accounting for just 3 per cent of all motor vehicles. And it is skewed in favour of just one country — Brazil, which accounts for 55-60 per cent of such vehicles.

Can India emulate Brazil? Ethanol makers say there is surplus capacity of the product in India and many more units are coming up, which can help meet the required volume demand.

Moving up

C K Jain, president of the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), said: “Today we have an installed capacity of 22 billion litres per annum of ethanol but despite utilisation for E20 (the government mandates blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol), only half the capacity is being used and we are struggling for orders. Once the government moves to increase the ethanol blend to 30 per cent another additional 5 billion litres would be consumed.”

Jain said that with new plants coming up it is not difficult to double the capacity of ethanol to another 10 billion litres in the next 2-3 years. “So there will be enough ethanol available for the large volumes required for flex- uel vehicles also. And if their demand catches up even further, supply will quickly follow.”

His says that even if the government does not mandate higher ethanol mixes, it is expected that around 10 to 20 per cent of vehicles would be compatible with flex-fuels in a few years.

There is no shortage of feedstock — 70 per cent of ethanol comes from grain (maize, surplus and broken rice among others) and the rest is from sugarcane. Plants sell the ethanol to oil marketing companies at an administered price set by the government. Some plants are also experimenting with agricultural waste, where investments to set up a plant are still high.

Lingering questions

But auto makers are sceptical of these projections. Said R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki Ltd: “From a technology point (of view), we have the wherewithal. But for a commercial launch of flex-fuel vehicles, we must have answers to some key issues. One, as huge volumes of ethanol will be required for flexi-fuel vehicles, we need to know clearly how much ethanol is available. Is there a study which has been done on its availability and requirement? Two, is the ethanol option better than bio-gas and which one should be pushed first by the government? And three, does the making of ethanol require huge amounts of water and what are its consequences?”

One big concern is that at the current price of flex-fuel, customers might not find it attractive enough to make a switch. While the price of flex-fuel is 20 per cent lower than petrol, E20 fuels have a lower density, burn more fuel and therefore provide 25-35 per cent lower mileage. The cost of running a vehicle on E85 will be 7-14 per cent higher per kilometre than E20 — it burns more fuel per km. Or, simply, riders have to pay more to go greener.

The pricing is a tight rope walk. Many vehicle makers say that only if the price of flexi-fuel is at par with or lower than ₹77 per litre will the running cost be lower than that of petrol. In Brazil for instance, flex-fuel is priced roughly 65-70 per cent lower than petrol compared with 20 per cent in India.

But Jain says that at an average the companies processing ethanol sell the product to oil marketing companies at ₹70 a litre, so any reduction will only squeeze the income of farmers providing the feedstock.

Of course, initially, flex-fuel vehicles cost more, as was seen in Brazil. The difference ranges from 6 to 8 per cent depending on the model. This is because ethanol is more corrosive and therefore any component which touches it has to be reengineered, the fuel injectors and the fuel pump among others. And many of the components, including the ethanol sensors and specialised seals, have to

be imported.

Narrowing the gap

But the Brazil experience shows that with volumes going up and localisation,the gap in price can be bridged. And if Hero Motocorp’s strategy for its flex-fuel vehicles is examined, the price difference with petrol is marginal, ranging from ₹172 to around ₹2,400.

The ethanol blending programme has already helped the country save ₹1.84 trillion in foreign exchange. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has recently notified the E30 standards effective from May 15 and discussions are taking place on its roll-out — new vehicles need to be tweaked to meet the new norms and OMCs have to build new storage capacity.

So can India replicate the success of Brazil? The answer to that will depend on what the government wants to bet on — and clearly its focus so far has been on shifting from petrol to electric, supported by incentives.

The target that it has set is that 30 per cent of new vehicles will be electric across all categories by 2030. But with EV penetration at 8.5 per cent in FY26, that target could be elusive.