BS poll: 'Cautious' MPC may stick to status quo, retain neutral stance

The central bank will announce its policy decision on August 5.

Economists expect the central bank to remain in wait-and-watch mode, with the current macroeconomic backdrop offering little reason to change policy stance, although some see scope for a shift as early as the next review.

“We expect the MPC to retain a cautious tone on the outlook, particularly around El Niño-related weather risks and the still-elevated uncertainty from West Asia geopolitical tensions,” economists at Goldman Sachs stated.

They expect a cumulative 50 basis points (bps) of rate hikes in this cycle, beginning with a 25 bps increase in October.

The MPC cut the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points in 2025.

“The MPC may keep rates unchanged, but the current backdrop has made soft language costlier. Oil volatility, rupee pressure, external-flow caution and higher inflation projections make an explicitly dovish message less likely,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor at State Bank of India, said in a note.

Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, expected the MPC to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, maintaining a neutral stance while “remaining cautious on global uncertainty and El Niño risks, even as it stays optimistic on the current growth momentum and healthy Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), inflows.”

Most respondents expect the RBI to retain its FY27 GDP growth forecast at 6.6 per cent, while a few expect an upward revision. The central bank has maintained its FY27 growth projection at 6.6 per cent over the past three policy reviews after lowering it from 6.9 per cent, citing uncertainty arising from the West Asia conflict.

“Economic activity in the first quarter has been stronger than anticipated, with domestic demand holding up well and spillovers from the West Asia conflict proving far more contained than initially feared. This, in our view, strengthens the case for an upward revision to the RBI’s FY27 GDP growth forecast from the current 6.6 per cent,” Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said.

State Bank of India said the macroeconomic environment has improved and first-quarter growth is likely to be stronger than earlier anticipated. It estimates Q1 FY27 GDP growth at around 7 per cent.

Most respondents also expect the RBI to retain its FY27 inflation forecast. They said downside risks have emerged, with Q1 CPI inflation at 3.9 per cent versus the RBI’s projection of 4.2 per cent. However, with half the monsoon season still remaining and the US-Iran ceasefire fragile, the central bank is likely to retain its FY27 inflation forecast of 5.1 per cent.