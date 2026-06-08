BS Poll: Rising fuel and fertiliser bills may drag FY27 growth to 6.5%

QuantEco Research is the most bearish among the agencies surveyed, projecting growth at 6.2 per cent, while IDFC First Bank expects the economy to expand by 6.8 per cent.

The West Asia conflict, which broke out in late February, had only a limited impact on fourth-quarter FY26 output, with growth coming in at a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent. Economists, however, caution that the full force of the disruption has yet to be felt.

“The upcoming quarters are expected to see the full impact of geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices and second-round price pressures,” said CareEdge Ratings, which projects FY27 growth at 6.7 per cent on the assumption that crude oil averages $90 a barrel, but warns that growth could slip to 6.5 per cent if prices remain around $100 a barrel.

Assuming average crude prices of $95 a barrel, ICRA projects GDP growth to moderate to below 6.5 per cent in FY27, with higher energy costs expected to weigh on corporate profitability, dampen investment sentiment and erode consumer purchasing power.

“Besides, the potential development of El Niño conditions and a weak monsoon forecast for 2026 have dulled the agricultural outlook and rural demand prospects for H2FY27,” it said in a research note.

Icra also expects nominal GDP growth to rise above 12 per cent in FY27, from 8.9 per cent in FY26, driven by a sharp increase in wholesale and retail inflation.

“Markets are likely to move on from the backward-looking data and focus on potential spillover risks into FY27,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, which also forecasts growth of 6.5 per cent for the financial year.

She added that policymakers are likely to raise interest rates if the inflation outlook evolves in line with their quarterly projections.

In its latest bi-monthly review, which concluded on June 5, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected FY27 growth at 6.6 per cent, while flagging downside risks. It also raised its inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent.

Bank of Baroda’s Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis revised his FY27 growth forecast downward to a range of 6.4-6.6 per cent following Friday’s FY26 GDP estimates, from an earlier projection of 6.5-6.8 per cent. “The downward forecast is also based on what the RBI has projected. We have also taken into account the fact that there will be lower agricultural production,” he said.

Sabnavis identified three key drags on growth: weaker agricultural output as El Niño conditions threaten a below-normal monsoon, prompting a reduction in the agriculture growth forecast to 2-2.5 per cent from 2.5-3 per cent earlier; a likely compression in government spending; and a potential slowdown in bank credit growth as supply-chain disruptions and war-related uncertainty weigh on both investment and consumption.