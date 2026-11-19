India is imposing an effective import duty and tax of 162.5 per cent on bulk Scotch whisky shipments from the UK, exceeding the 150 per cent tariff that applied before the India-UK trade agreement came into force in July, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The levy has triggered a dispute between Indian customs investigators and liquor companies. The dispute centres on the classification of bulk Scotch under India's customs tariff system. Customs investigators maintain that the imports qualify as compound alcoholic preparations, which attract a 150 per cent basic customs duty, while liquor companies argue they should be treated as Scotch whisky eligible for the lower tariff under the trade pact.

Here is what the new levy means, how it is being imposed and its implications for India-UK trade.

What is the 163 per cent duty on Scotch imports?

The 162.5 per cent effective levy applies to bulk Scotch whisky imports that Indian investigators want classified as 'compound alcoholic preparations' used in the manufacture of beverages.

Under this classification, the products attract a 150 per cent customs tariff. An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty and tax burden to 162.5 per cent, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

ALSO READ: India's crude oil production to fall 20% over the next decade: IEA This is higher than the 150 per cent tariff that applied before the India-UK trade agreement reduced the preferential rate on eligible Scotch imports to 75 per cent.

The 162.5 per cent levy does not apply to every Scotch whisky bottle imported into India. It concerns bulk consignments whose customs classification is being disputed.

How is India levying the 162.5 per cent duty?

The dispute revolves around two customs classifications.

Scotch whisky: Importers argue that bulk Scotch should be classified as whisky under the customs tariff heading for whisky, allowing eligible UK-origin imports to receive the preferential rate under the trade agreement.

Compound alcoholic preparations: Indian investigators argue that certain bulk Scotch concentrates imported as raw material for manufacturing blended beverages should fall under a separate customs classification, attracting a 150 per cent tariff.

The latter classification was introduced in May 2026 under tariff item 21069051, covering compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used in the manufacture of beverages, according to a Business Standard analysis of the customs tariff amendments.

The 150 per cent tariff under this classification, together with the additional consumption tax, takes the effective levy to 162.5 per cent.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a memorandum dated November 4 reviewed by Reuters, asked customs commissioners to continue applying the higher tariff to such imports. Investigators argued that importers were incorrectly claiming preferential treatment under the India-UK trade pact.

The DRI's position is that the lower preferential rate applies to finished products such as bottled Scotch, rather than bulk concentrates used in manufacturing.

What did the India-UK trade agreement promise?

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on July 15, 2026, provided for a reduction in import tariffs on eligible Scotch whisky and gin.

Before the agreement, the import tariff on Scotch whisky was 150 per cent. Under the agreement, India agreed to halve the rate to 75 per cent immediately, with a further phased reduction to 40 per cent over 10 years.

The tariff reduction was welcomed by British exporters and international liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard and Diageo, which import Scotch for the Indian market.

The preferential rate is implemented through India's customs notification on July 14, 2026. The relevant entries provide for a 25 per cent basic customs duty and 50 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, adding up to 75 per cent, subject to the notification's conditions, including those relating to origin.

However, the notification covers specified Scotch whisky tariff items under heading 220830. It does not provide the same concession under the separate classification for compound alcoholic preparations, tariff item 21069051.

Why is the dispute significant for the India-UK trade pact?

The disagreement has become one of the first major implementation disputes linked to the India-UK trade agreement.

In an October 23 report, Reuters said the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents liquor companies including Diageo and Pernod Ricard, had written to India's commerce minister seeking intervention.

The industry body argued that excluding bulk Scotch from the preferential tariff could undermine an important market-access benefit negotiated under the agreement.

In its letter, ISWAI warned that the preferential tariff treatment could effectively become unavailable for these imports if the classification issue was interpreted against bulk Scotch.

The concern is particularly relevant because whisky tariffs had been a sticking point during years of negotiations preceding the agreement.

The UK had highlighted Scotch whisky as one of the iconic British products expected to benefit from the trade deal. The Scotch Whisky Association has forecast that the agreement could increase Scotch exports to India by $1.34 billion over five years, Reuters reported.

Why do companies import Scotch in bulk?

Bulk Scotch is an important raw material for India's blended whisky industry. Around 80 per cent of Scotch whisky imports from Britain, by volume, arrive in bulk. India is the world's biggest Scotch whisky market by volume.

Most bulk imports are used to manufacture Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) whisky. Indian manufacturers blend a portion of Scotch with other spirits to produce whisky sold in the domestic market.

These products are considerably cheaper than wholly imported premium Scotch brands such as Chivas Regal and Johnnie Walker.

Which companies are affected?

More than 80 shipping containers of bulk Scotch belonging to Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi were stuck at Indian ports, according to Reuters' November 18 report.

The companies are seeking clearance of their consignments while disputing the higher customs classification.

Other Indian liquor manufacturers that import bulk Scotch and are under scrutiny include:

Radico Khaitan

Allied Blenders and Distillers

Tilaknagar Industries

Pernod Ricard, which owns UK-based Chivas Brothers, and Diageo have moved to arrange bank guarantees and other funding to secure the release of their blocked shipments.

How are companies getting their shipments released?

While the customs investigation continues, authorities have allowed provisional release of some consignments.

Under this arrangement, importers have to pay an amount equivalent to 75 per cent of the value of the goods upfront, with the remaining amount covered through bank guarantees, according to Reuters.

This is a provisional release arrangement, not a confirmation that the final applicable customs tariff is 75 per cent. The requirement also creates working-capital pressure. Companies have to arrange funds and provide bank guarantees to keep their operations running while the classification dispute remains unresolved.

An Indian liquor industry executive told Reuters that meeting production requirements was critical despite the pressure that bank guarantees placed on working capital.

What have India and the UK said?

India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on November 13 that the country would honour the duty concessions agreed under the trade pact.

He said the Finance Ministry had engaged with stakeholders and that the classification-related issue would be resolved soon.

The UK government has also intervened. Following Reuters' November 18 report on the 162.5 per cent effective levy, a UK government spokesperson said ministers were urgently working with India to resolve the issue and ensure British businesses could export under the tariff terms agreed in the trade deal.

What could be the impact on India's liquor industry?

The dispute could have three major implications:

Higher input costs: Indian liquor manufacturers that use imported Scotch in blended whisky could face higher costs if the 150 per cent tariff classification is upheld.

Working-capital pressure: The provisional release arrangement requires companies to pay 75 per cent of the goods' value upfront and secure the balance through bank guarantees. This could be particularly difficult for smaller manufacturers.