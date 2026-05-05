Cabinet approves ₹1,570 crore ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the development of a ship repair facility at Vadinar in Gujarat at a cost of ₹1,570 crore.

The project, to be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), will mark a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem, the CCEA said in a statement.

It is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650-metre jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. The project is also expected to enable the growth of maritime ancillary services and MSMEs in the surrounding region.

Vadinar’s natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign-flagged vessels.

"The Vadinar Ship Repair Facility will directly address a critical gap in India’s ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length," the CCEA said.

The facility is expected to allow high-value repairs of large vessels within India and significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow. Enhanced turnaround times and strengthened repair capability on the western coast will improve the overall competitiveness of Indian ports.

The government said the initiative will support India’s long-term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.