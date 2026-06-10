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Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves ₹2,169 crore Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A linking airport

Cabinet approves ₹2,169 crore Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A linking airport

Six-kilometre corridor to improve connectivity to Ahmedabad airport, support major sporting events and integrate with rail, bus and bullet train networks

ahmedabad metro | Image: Wikipedia

Extending the existing metro network in the city to the airport will reduce road traffic, a statement issued by the Cabinet said | Image: Wikipedia

Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro, covering 6 kilometres (km) at a cost of ₹2,169 crore, as the city prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
 
On operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 km of active metro rail network. Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport will be the new stations upon completion of the project.
 
The project is aimed at enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access.
 
Further, the likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030 has spurred the decision to improve public transport access in the city. The project will be completed in four years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
 
Extending the existing metro network in the city to the airport will reduce road traffic, a statement issued by the Cabinet said.
 
Vaishnaw also said that the corridor will provide faster connectivity from Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and GIFT City to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, and the execution of the project will generate employment for around 2,500 persons.
 
The corridor will also have multimodal integration points with the railways, the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, and bus terminals.

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Topics : Ahmedabad Metro Ahmedabad Metro Rail Metro

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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