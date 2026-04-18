Cabinet approves 2% dearness allowance hike for central govt employees

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees, according to a report by The Times of India.

The DA was last revised in October, when it was raised from 55 per cent to 58 per cent. That increase was made effective from July 1, 2025, with arrears subsequently paid out, benefiting both serving employees and pensioners.

The government reviews and revises DA and Dearness Relief (DR) twice a year, in January and July, as part of its routine compensation mechanism for employees and pensioners. The adjustments are aimed at offsetting inflation and safeguarding the purchasing power and living standards of government staff and retirees.