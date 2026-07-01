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Cabinet approves ₹6,969 cr six-lane road tunnel linking key Delhi corridors

The 8.1-km tunnel will connect Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, improve connectivity across Delhi and generate over 17 lakh person-days of employment

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also proposing an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur | (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the construction of a six-lane road tunnel connecting the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The tunnel will be 8.1 km long and will be built at a cost of ₹6,969 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
 
The project will provide faster connectivity between West and South Delhi and benefit traffic movement from Gurugram, Dwarka, Indira Gandhi International Airport and West Delhi towards South Delhi.
 
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also proposing an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur. This link will connect the tunnel with the Barapullah elevated road, thereby connecting West Delhi and South Delhi with East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.
 
 
"The project will generate 7.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and 9.80 lakh person-days of indirect employment. The project will also induce additional employment opportunities due to increase in economic activity in the vicinity of the proposed high-speed corridor," the CCEA said in a statement.
 
The proposed tunnel passes through the Rangpuri (South Delhi) Ridge. It has been designed as a twin-tube tunnel to be constructed using a tunnel boring machine. It will start from the Shiv Murti Interchange and terminate before the intersection of Nelson Mandela Marg and Mahipalpur-Chhatarpur Road.
 

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Topics : transport CCEA Cabinet road infrastructure

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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