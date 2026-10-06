Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves new body to integrate transport and logistics planning

Cabinet approves new body to integrate transport and logistics planning

The Union Cabinet approved setting up of a Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority to strengthen research, planning, appraisal, monitoring in the broad domains of transportation and logistics.

Cabinet approves new body to integrate transport and logistics planning

The SPV, to be called the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA), is expected to enhance the efficiency, sustainability and effectiveness of transport infrastructure development in India by fostering greater coordination and multimodal int

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to strengthen research, planning, appraisal, monitoring and impact assessment in the broad domains of transportation and logistics.
 
The SPV, to be called the Integrated Transport & Logistics Authority (ITLA), is expected to enhance the efficiency, sustainability and effectiveness of transport infrastructure development in India by fostering greater coordination and multimodal integration.
 
The approval aims to address long-standing challenges arising from fragmented planning and implementation across multiple transport-related ministries and agencies, according to a Cabinet press note.
 

What will ITLA do?

 ITLA will function as the apex body for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal and monitoring, policy support and data analytics.
 
 
The Cabinet said ITLA will prepare a comprehensive National Transport Master Plan with a planning horizon of 10 years or more, covering roads, railways, ports and shipping, civil aviation, inland waterways, coastal shipping, urban mobility and logistics.

Also Read

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Cabinet clears ₹1,789.52 crore AI-enabled system to manage Delhi traffic

tata hitachi managing director sandeep singh said firm is targeting average revenue growth of 10% a year over the next 5 years

Confident of managing Chinese competition: Tata Hitachi MD Sandeep Singhpremium

POWER

Draft of electricity policy sent to Cabinet: Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal

Adani, adani group

Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion across sectors in West Bengal

NIKHIL AGARWAL

CJ Darcl expects growth to continue, expands into new logistics verticals

 
It will also evaluate short-term sectoral plans (five years or so) and annual plans of transport Ministries to ensure consistency and alignment with the National Transport Master Plan and promote multi-modal infrastructure development.
 
Furthermore, ITLA will undertake the technical appraisal of government infrastructure projects costing ₹500 crore or more. The Cabinet noted that the financial appraisal will be carried out “through the existing financial appraisal mechanisms".
 
It will also monitor the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects above ₹500 crore, provide a coordinated mechanism for resolving issues and conduct post-implementation impact assessments.
 
Among other things, ITLA’s key responsibility will be to build a National Transport Data Repository (NTDR), which will bring together transport and logistics datasets from multiple sources. These will include GSTN e-way bills, FASTag, Vahan, GPS-based systems and urban traffic management systems, among other databases.
 
The authority will use the data for analytics, including freight flow and origin-destination analysis, to support transport planning, project monitoring and impact assessment.
 
Additionally, ITLA will advise and assist in reviewing and updating the National Logistics Policy, 2022, while promoting research and innovation in the transport and logistics sectors. It will also undertake capacity building, training and skilling in the logistics sector and support the adoption of international best practices.
 
The Cabinet said the establishment of ITLA will help strengthen multimodal connectivity, improve infrastructure efficiency, reduce logistics costs and enhance India’s global logistics competitiveness as part of its Vision 2047.

More From This Section

PMI

India services PMI rises to 55.2 in September amid demand recovery

MGNREGA

Centre expands permissible works under VB-G RAM G by 41% over MGNREGA

RBI, reserve bank of india

RBI set for first rate hike in almost four years as rupee, inflation weigh

gst

GST arrests may need court nod: What it could mean for taxpayers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Trade negotiations with US have reached a 'plateau': FM Sitharaman

Topics : Union Cabinet transport logistics sector transport sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 3:36 PM IST