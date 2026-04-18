Cabinet clears ₹12,980 cr maritime insurance pool, other key projects

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore to support the sector, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. “The Cabinet has approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore,” he said. The proposed pool will cover a wide range of maritime risks, including hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity (P&I), and war-related risks. It will apply to India-flagged vessels, India-controlled vessels, as well as ships linked to Indian trade routes. The pool is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted insurance coverage for Indian shipping amid rising geopolitical tensions and global volatility, which have pushed up premiums and created uncertainty in availability, he said, referring to the West Asia crisis.

The pool will operate with participation from domestic insurers and is expected to reduce dependence on foreign insurance providers while supporting continuity of trade, the minister said.

“This scheme is for those shippers who transit their vessels, while the VCGC is for individual exporters. Due to the West Asian crisis, we saw that this was needed,” Vaishnaw said.

“We need a good insurance system in this regard; this will help reduce costs,” he said, adding, “This is an insurance pool. A sovereign guarantee is the major benefit here.”

DA, DR hiked by 2% from January 2026

The Cabinet also approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

Vaishnaw said the revised rate will take DA/DR to 60 per cent of basic pay or pension, effective January 1, 2026.

PMGSY-III extended with ₹83,977 crore outlay The Cabinet approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) till March 2028. The scheme’s outlay has been revised to ₹83,977 crore, with funding shared between the Centre and states. "The extension will focus on upgrading rural road connectivity to agricultural markets, schools and healthcare facilities. Timelines have also been extended, with road and bridge works in plain areas to be completed by March 2028, and bridge works in hilly regions by March 2029," Vaishnaw said. The move is expected to benefit over 50 lakh employees and around 68 lakh pensioners, with an estimated annual financial impact of ₹6,791 crore.

The minister further said that the move will help strengthen rural economies, improve access to essential services, and generate employment.

Rail projects approved to boost capacity

The Cabinet cleared two railway expansion projects to enhance capacity on key corridors.

One of the projects involves the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Ghaziabad and Sitapur, spanning 403 km, at an estimated cost of ₹14,926 crore.

The project, which is part of the Delhi–Guwahati high-density network, is expected to be completed in four years and will include six new stations across Uttar Pradesh, Vaishnaw said.

"It is aimed at facilitating faster movement of both passenger and freight trains, while also supporting industrial hubs along the corridor," he added.

In addition, the Cabinet cleared the third and fourth railway line project between Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) and Visakhapatnam (Duvvada), with an estimated cost of ₹9,889 crore.

The project is expected to enhance capacity on the east coast corridor, improving efficiency in freight and passenger movement and reducing congestion on one of the country’s critical rail routes, said the minister. The five Cabinet decisions together involve an estimated outlay of over ₹1.28 trillion.