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Home / Economy / News / Cabinet clears ₹2,390 crore Noida Metro Aqua Line expansion over 8.5 km

Cabinet clears ₹2,390 crore Noida Metro Aqua Line expansion over 8.5 km

The 8.5-km extension from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 will add five stations and connect commercial hubs, offices, hospitals and residential areas over four years

aqua line metro

The project, which comprises five stations, will be completed at a cost of ₹2,390 crore in four years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 of the Noida Metro Rail, extending the existing Aqua Line by 8.5 kilometres.
 
The project, which comprises five stations, will be completed at a cost of ₹2,390 crore in four years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Once this corridor becomes operational, Noida and Greater Noida will have 71.878 km of operational metro rail network.
 
The project will integrate commercial hubs such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall and office space, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4, IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector 73 with the existing metro network. Currently, metro services run on the Blue Line and Aqua Line, which is a Noida-only line.
 
 
The project will also bring major multinational companies (MNCs) and IT hubs, such as the Tech Mahindra office and TCL Tech office at Noida Sector 60, Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector 73, and Golden I office and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4, into the metro fold.
 
Additionally, it will connect educational and healthcare facilities such as Delhi Public School at Noida Sector 122, Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 70, Cloud9 Hospital at Noida Sector 51 and Rama Hospital at Noida Sector 62. Gaur City 1 and 2 at Greater Noida Sector 4 will also be accessible by metro after the project is completed.
 
“By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Extension of Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to Employment, Business, Education & General Transit,” an official statement said.
 

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Topics : noida metro Greater Noida metro Union Cabinet

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 8:36 PM IST