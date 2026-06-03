Cabinet clears ₹9,585-crore scheme for cleaner trucks, buses in NCR

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹9,585-crore, two-year scheme to incentivise cleaner mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR) by encouraging bus and truck fleet owners to switch to cleaner fuels, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The scheme is aimed at reducing air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. It will be funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Under the scheme, the government will incentivise owners of trucks and buses registered in Delhi-NCR that comply with Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) or earlier emission norms to replace them with BS-VI-compliant or stricter emission-compliant vehicles, or electric vehicles (EVs).

The scheme targets around 207,000 such vehicles. Of the total outlay, the Centre will contribute ₹5,041 crore, while participating states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan — will provide around ₹1,600 crore in tax concessions.

The Centre will offer a 5 per cent interest subvention on loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers worth up to ₹4,800 depending on vehicle category, and lump-sum benefits for EV purchases or Certificate of Deposit trading.

State governments will waive registration fees and provide up to 100 per cent motor vehicle tax concessions for new vehicles and 50 per cent concessions for used vehicles for 10 years. They will also waive pending liabilities on old vehicles.

In addition, participating automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will offer discounts of 8 per cent on ex-showroom prices.

A NITI Aayog study conducted last year found that EV adoption had largely been concentrated in two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles, even though buses and trucks contribute disproportionately to pollution. The study also identified financing constraints as a key barrier preventing fleet owners from shifting to EVs.

According to official estimates, the transport sector contributes 14 per cent of PM2.5 emissions, 40 per cent of carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and 63 per cent of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in Delhi-NCR. Within the sector, trucks and buses account for 36 per cent of PM2.5 emissions despite comprising only 3 per cent of the total vehicle fleet.

Assessments suggest that a single pre-BS heavy-duty vehicle emits as much as 14 BS-VI-compliant vehicles. Even a BS-IV vehicle emits 2.7 times more than its BS-VI counterpart.

While Vaishnaw said the government does not intend to adopt a coercive approach, the scheme assumes significance as the Delhi government has announced a ban on the entry of BS-IV commercial vehicles from November this year.

In protests held in May against the proposed ban, fleet-owner associations argued that the move would adversely affect transport operations. Transport expert Anil Chhikara had said his analysis of tailpipe emissions found little difference between BS-IV and BS-VI truck emissions in low-speed, low-density environments such as Delhi.

Transporters have welcomed the government's support but remain uncertain about the future of their existing fleets.

The All India Transporters’ Welfare Association is studying the implications of the policy. Truck operators said the overall incentives amount to around 22 per cent of replacement costs, which may not be sufficient given the high expense of replacing older vehicles.

Under the scheme, BS-III or older vehicles must be scrapped at registered vehicle scrapping facilities. BS-IV vehicles may either be scrapped or sold outside the NCR to non-National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) cities and towns.

The central government’s benefits under the scheme will remain available for five years.