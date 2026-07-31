Cabinet clears revised captive port berth policy to spur investment

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a revision to the shipping ministry's captive waterfront awarding policy to encourage private participation by providing operational certainty and allowing government entities to access these berths on a nomination basis.

The revised policy enables existing captive users to expand capacity through new berths, jetties, terminals and single buoy moorings (SBMs), while also providing a framework for extending concession agreements, awarding waterfront to eligible government entities and addressing changes arising from evolving business and regulatory conditions.

There were around 24 captive waterfront facilities in India as of 2025.

Officials said the policy had been in the works for over two years, with several rounds of discussion with the Cabinet. Business Standard reported the plan to revise the captive berth policy in August 2023.

"The policy is expected to provide greater certainty to investors, facilitate capacity augmentation and improve ease of doing business in the port sector without any financial implication for the government," the ministry said.

The policy provides a framework for awarding waterfront and associated land to eligible government organisations without resorting to competitive bidding, subject to availability and prescribed safeguards.

Eligible entities include Central and state government departments, statutory authorities, autonomous bodies, Central and state public sector undertakings (CPSUs and SPSUs), and government-controlled joint ventures operating in sectors such as fertilisers, food, petroleum, oil and gas, coal, steel and other sectors notified by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The concessions will be awarded at the notified floor price.

A port-dependent industry (PDI) relies on a major port for the import and export of at least 70 per cent of the cargo capacity of the proposed facility for captive cargo. Captive berths allow PDIs benefits such as priority berthing for their own cargo. In exchange, the operator pays royalty based on cargo volumes to the port authority.

Major Port Authorities will undertake price discovery through competitive bidding while providing the existing concessionaire a Right of First Refusal (RoFR) to match the highest bid, the ministry said.

It added that participation will be restricted to eligible port-dependent industries handling the same cargo profile, ensuring competitive price discovery while maintaining operational continuity. To prevent misuse of the expansion route for extending concession tenure, the concession period for any additional berth or terminal developed under the expansion proposal will remain co-terminus with the maximum permissible concession period of the existing facility.

Earlier, experts had pointed out that the RoFR mechanism may lead to irrational bidding practices.

The revised policy addresses key gaps in the 2016 framework by providing long-term certainty for investors, enabling capacity expansion in line with industrial demand and introducing greater operational flexibility for captive facilities. It also permits changes in cargo profile after the prescribed lock-in period, or immediately where necessitated by a change in law, ensuring business continuity in a dynamic global trading environment, the ministry said.

The new policy also brings in provisions for unforeseen events and changes in law.