Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet extends social assistance scheme till FY31 with ₹53,428 cr outlay

Cabinet extends social assistance scheme till FY31 with ₹53,428 cr outlay

The Cabinet has approved continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme for five years, with changes to disability pension eligibility and assistance rates

Cabinet extends social assistance scheme till FY31 with ₹53,428 cr outlay

NSAP will be renamed Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana. (Representative image from Pexels)

Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with a total outlay of ₹53,428 crore.
 
The approval also includes renaming the scheme and its sub-schemes, revising eligibility criteria, coverage and assistance rates under the disability pension scheme, and continuing the old-age and widow pension schemes and family benefit scheme in their existing form.
 
NSAP will be renamed Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana.
 
The Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme will be renamed Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana, while the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme will become Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana.
 
 
The Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme will be renamed Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana, while the National Family Benefit Scheme will be called Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana.  

Also Read

money, salary, income

Cabinet approves ₹2,009 crore bonus for 1.14 mn railway employees

joyland reliance

Reliance Consumer Products rolls out ₹20 flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Absence of name from draft SIR doesn't mean deletion, ECI tells Bombay HC

scam alert, online scam

SBI warns of 30% monthly return scams: 4 red flags investors must watch for

Paytm

Paytm's Indian investors hold over 56% stake as domestic ownership rises

Disability pension eligibility widened

Under the revised divyangjan pension scheme, the assistance amount will be ₹375 for beneficiaries aged up to 79 years and ₹625 for those aged 80 years and above.
 
The eligibility threshold for benchmark disability will be reduced to 40 per cent from 80 per cent at present. The minimum age criterion for receiving disability pension will also be revised to allow eligibility from birth.    
 
The pension schemes for the elderly and widows and the family benefit scheme will continue in their existing form.
 
The government said around 32 million beneficiaries across all 36 states and Union Territories would benefit from the approval. Guidelines incorporating the changes in eligibility criteria, number of beneficiaries and assistance rates under the divyangjan pension scheme will be issued and implemented within three months.
 
NSAP was launched on August 15, 1995, to provide assistance to poor households and fulfil the Centre’s responsibility under the Directive Principles of State Policy in Article 41 of the Constitution.
 The government said 100 per cent central assistance was intended to ensure that benefits were uniformly available across the country.
 
The release said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, necessitated changes in disability pension eligibility by linking it to the benchmark disability threshold of 40 per cent. It also mandates disability-related assistance at a level 25 per cent higher than comparable schemes for other categories.
 
NSAP was launched on August 15, 1995, to provide assistance to poor households and fulfil the Centre’s responsibility under the Directive Principles of State Policy in Article 41 of the Constitution.
 
The government said 100 per cent central assistance was intended to ensure that benefits were uniformly available across the country.
 
The release said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, necessitated changes in disability pension eligibility by linking it to the benchmark disability threshold of 40 per cent. It also mandates disability-related assistance at a level 25 per cent higher than comparable schemes for other categories.

More From This Section

The recently concluded trade deals included European Free Trade Association (EFTA), United Kingdom, Oman, New Zealand, European Union and an interim trade deal with the US

UK trade delegation signs growth partnership with businesses in Maharashtra

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

US oil, gas supplies to India fall 43% as West Asia imports rebound

India, market, Indian market, inflation

Wholesale inflation hits series high of 11.39% in September on broad rise

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs law ratifying India-Russia temporary employment agreement

inflation

Wholesale inflation jumps to 11.39% in September as food, fuel costs rise

Topics : Pensions welfare schemes BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 4:33 PM IST