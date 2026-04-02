'₹12,754 cr misclassified, ₹54,282 cr in pending utilisation certificates'

Cautioning that the misclassification “affects transparency in accounts”, CAG said it was largely related to the booking of expenditure under the wrong object head. Receipts and expenditure were also booked under the omnibus heads of “Minor Head 800 (Other Expenditure)” and “Minor Head 800 (Other Receipts)” in several cases.

The report observed that more than 50 per cent of expenditure and receipts were booked under these heads.

Receipt misclassifications amounted to ₹4,011.91 crore. Primarily in tax revenue heads such as the Central Board of Direct Taxes, non-tax revenues like fees, fines, and forfeitures were wrongly credited under Minor Head 800 (Other Receipts), despite dedicated minor heads being available.

Expenditure misclassifications totalled ₹8,742.56 crore, mainly due to incorrect object heads (₹8,723.83 crore). These included revenue expenditure debited to capital major heads, capital outlays treated as revenue, and subsidies booked as grants for capital assets.

The report added that interest payments remained the largest component of revenue expenditure in FY25, accounting for 29.2 per cent of the total, while debt repayment was the biggest draw from the Consolidated Fund of India during the year.

It also said the proportion of committed expenditure to revenue expenditure expanded in FY25, “leaving less headroom for discretionary expenditure”.

“Since the receipt of UCs is the only mechanism to confirm that funds have been utilised for their intended purpose, departments should establish a robust system to ensure the timely submission of UCs by grantee bodies,” CAG recommended.

Budgeting gaps were also evident. Parliament approved ₹1,47,54,642.48 crore (₹147.54 trillion) for FY25, but actual spending stood at ₹1,42,63,339.67 crore (₹142.63 trillion), an undershoot of ₹4,91,302.81 crore (₹4.91 trillion). Yet, 16 sub-heads under 11 grants saw overruns of ₹25 crore or more due to poor provisioning, while 19 grants recorded savings exceeding ₹5,000 crore and seven showed persistent underspending over three years.

CAG said funds collected for specific purposes were not always reaching their intended destination on time. In FY25, it found a short transfer of ₹9,222 crore to four designated reserve funds, even though ₹3,89,220 crore (₹3.89 trillion) was collected as cess, surcharge, and levies during the year.