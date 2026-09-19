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Home / Economy / News / Canada upbeat on concluding trade talks with India by year-end: Minister

Canada upbeat on concluding trade talks with India by year-end: Minister

Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously said during a trip to ‌New Delhi in March that the two countries would aim to agree a free trade pact by the end of the year

India-Canada trade talks, CEPA, Mark Carney, Piyush Goyal, free trade agreement, bilateral trade, Ottawa, Maninder Sidhu, India Canada trade, commerce ministry

File Photo: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in Canada. (PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI, Sept 19
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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Canada is optimistic about concluding negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with India by year-end, the ​country's minister for international trade said on Saturday.

Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously said during a trip to ‌New Delhi in March that the two countries would aim to agree a free trade pact by the end of the year.

"I'm feeling very, very optimistic and energetic that we can get it done in the coming months," Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu told Reuters in an interview during a visit to India's financial capital Mumbai.

Indian trade negotiators are expected to be in Canada next month and leaders from the two countries are likely to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 gathering in ‌December, Sidhu said.

 

One main area of discussion is the energy sector. A Shell-led LNG export facility launched in Canada last year and the country has five more projects in various phases of development.

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"We're having conversations with Indian firms on how they can access those projects, but also how they can invest and secure supply in those projects," Sidhu said, declining to share ​further details.

Beyond liquefied natural gas, both countries are looking to expand cooperation in nuclear ‌energy, where India is looking to significantly boost capacity.

"Canada has a long history in the nuclear industry, and I do see a lot ​of ‌benefit for Canadian companies and industries to help build up a supply chain ‌here in India," Sidhu said.

Sidhu said, without giving any further details, that a number of large Indian business houses from Reliance Industries to Mahindra ‌and ​Mahindra and the ​JSW Group are exploring investments in critical mineral projects in Canada as a way to secure supply chains.

Companies are looking at ways ‌to make ​co-investments as supply chains are getting weaponised, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India-Canada Trade deal

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 11:07 PM IST