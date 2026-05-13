Cash-transfer promises rise, but can states afford the welfare bill?

Cash-transfer promises have moved from the margins of Indian election manifestos to the centre of political competition, with parties across states promising monthly or one-time payments. National parties such as the BJP and the Congress, along with regional forces such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have increasingly relied on direct cash-transfer promises in recent state elections and state budget announcements.

The latest entrant in the list is actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which formed the government in Tamil Nadu last week following a stellar electoral debut. TVK has promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women heads of households, 200 units of free electricity, six free LPG cylinders a year, youth unemployment aid, farm loan waivers, higher MSP for paddy and sugarcane, and marriage/newborn support. An analysis by The Indian Express estimated the full-year bill at about ₹10 billion, with five-year spending potentially crossing ₹45 billion.

This brings a familiar fiscal question back into focus: can states keep expanding cash-transfer promises without squeezing public spending?

The growing fiscal bill

According to PRS Legislative Research estimates, 12 states are expected to spend nearly ₹1.68 trillion on unconditional cash-transfer schemes for women in 2025-26, up sharply from just two states running such programmes in 2022-23. The estimated outgo is roughly equivalent to 0.5 per cent of India’s GDP, compared with less than 0.2 per cent two years ago.

The Reserve Bank of India’s State Finances: A Study of Budgets has repeatedly flagged rising subsidy burdens and revenue expenditure pressures among states, while emphasising the need to sustain capital expenditure and fiscal consolidation.

Economists say recurring welfare commitments differ from one-time relief measures because they create long-term expenditure obligations that become politically difficult to reverse once beneficiaries are established.

“Recurring cash-transfer schemes in Indian states are largely unsustainable without reforms, as they consume 0.2–1.2 per cent of GSDP amid already high committed expenditures on salaries, pensions, interest, and subsidies,” said Nilanjan Banik, professor of economics and finance at Mahindra University. “This expansion directly crowds out investments in infrastructure, health, and education, stifling long-term growth.”

Recent PRS State of State Finances data showed that states spent 53 per cent of their revenue receipts on salaries, pensions and interest payments in 2023-24, while subsidies accounted for another 9 per cent.

As cash-transfer schemes spread across states, monthly transfers once limited to ₹1,000–₹1,500 have increasingly moved towards ₹2,100–₹2,500, alongside one-time payouts and scheme-linked financial assistance.

According to Banik, this shows a competitive bidding cycle driven by rival parties matching or exceeding offers to capture key voters.

Women voters at the centre

According to Election Commission data, women voter turnout has steadily risen over the past decade, with several states recording female turnout equal to or higher than male participation in recent Assembly elections.

Delhi allocated ₹5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana in Budget 2025, promising ₹2,500 per month to eligible women. Haryana announced the Lado Lakshmi Yojana with a ₹5,000 crore allocation and monthly assistance of ₹2,100. Ahead of the Bihar elections, the RJD promised a one-time ₹30,000 payout for women under the proposed Mai Bahin scheme. Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana aims to provide financial assistance to one woman from each family for entrepreneurship support.

Caption: Data compiled and visualised by Akshita Singh

Banik said women voters now constitute a decisive electoral group, making such schemes politically valuable. “Direct transfers, often 5-12 per cent of household income, empower women economically by enhancing bargaining power, reducing marital conflict, and funding essentials like education and groceries, while signalling party gratitude,” he said.

Economic stress drives cash-transfer politics

Dr Jyotsna Rosario, assistant professor of economics at Vidyashilp University, who specialises in developmental economics and public finance, said the expansion of cash-transfer politics showcased growing frustration among voters over unemployment, income inequality, household stress and gender-based economic vulnerabilities.

“Cash transfer promises function similar to targeted marketing campaigns that are designed to effectively attract large and politically important voter groups at the lowest cost,” Rosario said.

Rosario added that welfare politics had also become easier to communicate than broader policy outcomes. “Cash transfers are popular because they have a low administrative cost, are fungible, easy to communicate, and easy for voters to understand,” she said.

“The nature of these promises has changed from slogans to distribution of food grain to distribution of various goods and services, and finally to money in the bank account,” she added.

The fiscal prudence dilemma

The Union government has spent the post-pandemic years emphasising fiscal consolidation and capex-led growth, while projecting India as a relatively fiscally disciplined large economy. The Centre has budgeted for a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP in 2025-26 and continued to prioritise infrastructure spending.

But economists say the rapid rise in state-level welfare commitments is creating tension within that framework.

Banik said states already face structural fiscal limitations because they raise a smaller share of revenues but shoulder a larger welfare burden. “States raise just 37 per cent of revenues but spend 60 per cent on welfare, relying heavily on tax devolution and transfers from the Centre,” he said.

According to analyses of state Budgets, states’ own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio is expected to rise from 6.57 per cent in 2023-24 to 6.91 per cent in 2025-26, with state GST remaining the largest contributor to own tax revenues. Experts say fiscally stronger states with higher revenue buoyancy are better placed to absorb welfare expenditure than revenue-stressed states already operating under deficit pressures.

The debate, experts say, is no longer about whether governments should provide cash support, but whether such schemes are transparently budgeted, adequately targeted and fiscally sustainable over the long term.