Direct cash transfer schemes may have yielded political dividends for many states, but they are coming at a considerable fiscal cost.

Once seen as targeted welfare interventions, they have become among the fastest-growing components of state government expenditure, accounting for a rising share of revenue receipts and reshaping budget priorities.

From putting money in the hands of women and farmers to providing income support to youth and vulnerable households, states are committing larger sums to direct transfers, with the combined allocation for 128 identified unconditional cash transfer (UCT) schemes touching nearly ₹4 trillion in 2026-27.

According to the recent State of State Finances 2026-27 report by PRS Legislative Research, spending on subsidies and transfers increased from 16 per cent of states' revenue receipts in 2018-19 to 21 per cent in 2023-24, with transfers growing at an annualised rate of 24 per cent, twice the growth rate of subsidies. The share of unconditional cash transfers alone is estimated to rise from 0.6 per cent of GDP in FY23 to 1 per cent in FY27.

Women and social security pensioners account for almost 90 per cent of the proposed spending, reflecting a marked shift in welfare priorities towards putting money directly into the hands of households rather than relying solely on conventional subsidies and public provisioning.

West Bengal has emerged as the largest spender on unconditional transfers, with a combined allocation of ₹47,542 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹40,392 crore and Maharashtra at ₹38,549 crore. In West Bengal, the total unconditional transfer allocation is higher than the state's capital outlay of ₹40,930 crore.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have also made substantial provisions, at ₹33,943 crore, ₹32,629 crore and ₹32,059 crore, respectively. Among other major states, ₹19,036 crore has been provisioned by Tamil Nadu, ₹18,415 crore by Odisha, ₹18,146 crore by Rajasthan and ₹16,450 crore by Kerala.

Women account for the largest share

Women have emerged as the principal beneficiaries of the new wave of unconditional transfers. West Bengal leads the country with an allocation of ₹36,000 crore for women in 2026-27, followed by Karnataka at ₹28,608 crore and Maharashtra at ₹26,500 crore. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth with ₹23,883 crore, while Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Odisha have earmarked ₹14,414 crore, ₹14,066 crore and ₹10,145 crore, respectively.

Punjab, with an allocation of ₹9,300 crore, ranks eighth, ahead of Bihar at ₹9,052 crore, Chhattisgarh at ₹8,200 crore, Haryana at ₹6,500 crore, Delhi at ₹5,110 crore and Assam at ₹3,700 crore.

States have launched different schemes based on their respective allocations. While it is Lakshmir Bhandar in West Bengal and Gruha Lakshmi in Karnataka, the scheme is known as Ladki Bahin in Maharashtra and Ladli Behna in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha's Subhadra scheme, Tamil Nadu's Magalir Urimai Thogai and Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana are also part of this expanding network of women-focused assistance.

The schemes have gained prominence since 2023. Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna, Karnataka's Gruha Lakshmi and Tamil Nadu's Magalir Urimai Thogai were introduced that year, followed by major initiatives in Maharashtra, Odisha and Jharkhand in 2024. Punjab introduced a women-focused unconditional transfer scheme in 2026-27, while Kerala and West Bengal have increased allocations to their existing programmes.

The report pointed out that West Bengal and Jharkhand are spending an estimated 11 per cent and 10 per cent of their revenue receipts, respectively, on women-focused transfers, the highest proportions among states. West Bengal also topped the states in terms of overall direct cash transfers, accounting for around 15 per cent of revenue receipts, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 14 per cent, Karnataka and Jharkhand at 13 per cent, and Rajasthan at 12 per cent.

Telangana leads farmer assistance

The distribution of farmer-oriented transfers presents a different picture. Telangana has made the highest allocation at ₹18,000 crore, substantially ahead of Andhra Pradesh, which ranks second with ₹6,600 crore. Maharashtra follows with ₹6,060 crore, Madhya Pradesh with ₹5,501 crore and West Bengal with ₹5,425 crore.

Odisha has earmarked ₹2,030 crore, while Rajasthan has provided ₹1,974 crore. Chhattisgarh's allocation stands at ₹600 crore. The allocations are for direct farm income support in states where agricultural households face uncertain earnings, rising input costs and vulnerability to weather and market fluctuations. Telangana's Rythu Bharosa, Andhra Pradesh's Annadata Sukhibhava, Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi and Odisha's CM-Kisan have been supplementing the Centre's PM-Kisan assistance with their own programmes.

Such transfers provide farmers with a predictable source of additional income, although their effectiveness in addressing structural agricultural distress depends on whether they are accompanied by investments in irrigation, storage, market infrastructure and better price realisation, the report stated.

Pensions remain a major component

While women-focused schemes dominate the political discourse around cash transfers, social security pensions account for an equally significant part of state welfare commitments.

The PRS report estimates that social security pensions will account for around 0.39 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, compared with 0.5 per cent for women-focused transfers. Farmer assistance accounts for approximately 0.12 per cent and youth transfers just 0.01 per cent.

Fourteen states have budgeted to spend more than three-fourths of their total UCT allocation on social security pensions. In Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya, pensions account for almost the entire unconditional transfer expenditure.

Andhra Pradesh leads the states with ₹27,343 crore, followed by Rajasthan with ₹16,172 crore, Telangana with ₹14,629 crore, Kerala with ₹14,500 crore, Uttar Pradesh with ₹13,604 crore and Karnataka with ₹11,184 crore.

In contrast, women-focused schemes constitute the majority of UCT spending in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Transfers are generally disbursed monthly in most women-centric schemes, whereas programmes such as Odisha's women and farmer assistance schemes provide money in two or three instalments annually.

Youth receive a relatively small share

Direct cash assistance to young people remains a much smaller component of state welfare spending. Only five states have specific allocations, with West Bengal leading at ₹2,020 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹600 crore, Haryana at ₹370 crore and Assam at ₹119 crore. Tamil Nadu has allocated ₹8 crore. West Bengal's allocation is significant, accounting for a large share of the total spending identified for youth across states.

The relatively small allocations indicate that governments have been more inclined to use direct transfers to support women and farmers than to provide unconditional assistance to youth.

The 16th Finance Commission has already flagged the growing fiscal burden associated with unconditional transfers, particularly where beneficiary coverage is large and targeting is weak.

In its assessment, the Commission observed that unconditional transfer schemes tend to have a large and untargeted beneficiary base and can impose a substantial fiscal burden. It recommended rationalising beneficiary coverage to improve the efficiency of expenditure.

Amarendra Das, associate professor at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), said UCTs are not confined to one political party or region. Governments across the country have adopted direct benefit transfers for women, farmers and vulnerable sections, including elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities. But the scale and composition of spending vary considerably, depending on the political priorities and social protection framework of individual states, he added.