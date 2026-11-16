Monday, November 16, 2026 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CBDT chief says LTCG, STT proposals under review ahead of Union Budget

CBDT chief says LTCG, STT proposals under review ahead of Union Budget

In pre-Budget consultations, economists advise against abolishing LTCG tax on equities for foreign investors, while the CBDT examines proposals to rationalise LTCG and STT

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

Monika YadavAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday said the government was examining industry proposals to rationalise long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) ahead of the Union Budget. Any decision would be taken only in the Budget, he clarified.
 
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the India International Trade Fair in the capital, Agrawal said pre-Budget consultations were underway and stakeholder inputs, including revenue implications, were being analysed.
 
“Discussions on the proposals received on LTCG are currently ongoing with stakeholders. ... Whatever issues have been flagged or points raised by stakeholders are being examined in detail,” Agrawal said.
 
 
Agrawal also expressed confidence that the government would meet its direct tax revenue target of ₹26.97 trillion for the current financial year despite higher refunds this year. He said net collection growth was currently about 12 per cent, while refunds were roughly 25 per cent higher than last year. “On a gross basis, the collections are pretty good. I believe that since we have given substantial refunds till now, going forward, the collections will be better,” he said.
 
Official data showed net direct tax collections at ₹14.42 trillion as of November 10, 2026 — up nearly 12 per cent year-on-year and covering about 53.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate.

Also Read

Kartavya Bhavan, Finance ministry

FinMin examining suggestions for changes in equity capital gains tax: CBDT

tax, ltcg tax

LTCG tax filers surge, but still a tiny minority of individual taxpayerspremium

lng, pipelines, pipes, supply

PHDCCI seeks zero duty on LNG, naphtha, key feedstocks in Budget

State legislatures, Budget

Govt may extend FY28 Budget support to boost manufacturing of 100 products

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

FISME seeks fresh ECLGS 5.0 allocation to clear pending MSME loan requests

 
Separately, in a pre-Budget consultation, economists urged the finance minister not to abolish LTCG tax on equities for foreign investors.
 
“Generally, economists were not in favour of LTCG exemption for FPIs. While one economist supported abolition of LTCG, 6-7 economists opposed the idea. The ones who opposed maintained that FPIs were not fleeing India because of LTCG but lack of AI play in India. If LTCG were the reason, they would not be returning back as evident from the turnaround of the stock market. In the medium term, they are not going to get a stable market like India,” one economist present at the meeting said, requesting anonymity.
 
Another economist present at the meeting said one view was whether India could tax capital gains only based on dollar valuation since foreign investors had made gains in the stock market but lost gains because of rupee depreciation. “Some people also believe that the global norm is to tax investors on the basis of residence. Our tax policy should not be kneejerk reactions to the cycles in the stock market. There should be stability. The hard fought reforms should not be undone,” the second economist said, requesting anonymity.
 
The first economist said there were more than 20 economists and officials present at the meeting. “It was very well organised. The process was very rigorous and methodical. We have all given our written submissions,” he added.
 
Among other issues, the short-term and medium-term economic outlook was discussed, the second economist said. “The path of fiscal consolidation, the necessity of fiscal discipline, the importance of capital expenditure, the importance of energizing private sector investment, the necessity of increasing the savings rate in the economy, and further strengthening the health of MSMEs were among the other issues highlighted in the meeting,” the economist said.
 
Currently, LTCG on specified listed equity securities is taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, while short-term capital gains (STCG) on such securities are taxed at 20 per cent, subject to applicable conditions.
 
In October, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would be keen to hear stakeholders’ views on LTCG and STT. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on October 13, she described the debate over these levies and the tax treatment of different asset classes as healthy. She said investors, both domestic and foreign, had raised the issue, but refrained from indicating whether the government would consider any changes, citing the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Union Budget.
 

More From This Section

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Rupee emerges as Asia's best-performing currency on strong FPI inflows

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

India's unemployment rate eases to 4.9% in Oct; female participation rises

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CCPA imposes ₹20 lakh penalty on ExportersIndia over explosives listings

gig workers social security scheme India 2026, accidental insurance gig workers India policy, Code on Social Security 2020 gig workers benefits, gig economy workers pension proposal India, EPFO 3.0 gig worker scheme India, NITI Aayog gig workforce es

Telangana gig workers' law goes beyond Centre's social security framework

A man washes solar panels installed on a rooftop during a heat wave in Jacobabad, Pakistan

UP rooftop solar boom powers MSMEs, value chain valued at ₹18,000 cr

Topics : CBDT LTCG tax Union Budget

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchHospital stocksMahanadi IPOTMCV shares priceFamily pension rulesPatanjali Foods ShareJensen HuangSBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:22 PM IST