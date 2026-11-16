CBDT chief says LTCG, STT proposals under review ahead of Union Budget

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday said the government was examining industry proposals to rationalise long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) ahead of the Union Budget. Any decision would be taken only in the Budget, he clarified.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the India International Trade Fair in the capital, Agrawal said pre-Budget consultations were underway and stakeholder inputs, including revenue implications, were being analysed.

“Discussions on the proposals received on LTCG are currently ongoing with stakeholders. ... Whatever issues have been flagged or points raised by stakeholders are being examined in detail,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal also expressed confidence that the government would meet its direct tax revenue target of ₹26.97 trillion for the current financial year despite higher refunds this year. He said net collection growth was currently about 12 per cent, while refunds were roughly 25 per cent higher than last year. “On a gross basis, the collections are pretty good. I believe that since we have given substantial refunds till now, going forward, the collections will be better,” he said.

Official data showed net direct tax collections at ₹14.42 trillion as of November 10, 2026 — up nearly 12 per cent year-on-year and covering about 53.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate.

Separately, in a pre-Budget consultation, economists urged the finance minister not to abolish LTCG tax on equities for foreign investors.

“Generally, economists were not in favour of LTCG exemption for FPIs. While one economist supported abolition of LTCG, 6-7 economists opposed the idea. The ones who opposed maintained that FPIs were not fleeing India because of LTCG but lack of AI play in India. If LTCG were the reason, they would not be returning back as evident from the turnaround of the stock market. In the medium term, they are not going to get a stable market like India,” one economist present at the meeting said, requesting anonymity.

Another economist present at the meeting said one view was whether India could tax capital gains only based on dollar valuation since foreign investors had made gains in the stock market but lost gains because of rupee depreciation. “Some people also believe that the global norm is to tax investors on the basis of residence. Our tax policy should not be kneejerk reactions to the cycles in the stock market. There should be stability. The hard fought reforms should not be undone,” the second economist said, requesting anonymity.

The first economist said there were more than 20 economists and officials present at the meeting. “It was very well organised. The process was very rigorous and methodical. We have all given our written submissions,” he added.

Among other issues, the short-term and medium-term economic outlook was discussed, the second economist said. “The path of fiscal consolidation, the necessity of fiscal discipline, the importance of capital expenditure, the importance of energizing private sector investment, the necessity of increasing the savings rate in the economy, and further strengthening the health of MSMEs were among the other issues highlighted in the meeting,” the economist said.

Currently, LTCG on specified listed equity securities is taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, while short-term capital gains (STCG) on such securities are taxed at 20 per cent, subject to applicable conditions.

In October, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would be keen to hear stakeholders’ views on LTCG and STT. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on October 13, she described the debate over these levies and the tax treatment of different asset classes as healthy. She said investors, both domestic and foreign, had raised the issue, but refrained from indicating whether the government would consider any changes, citing the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Union Budget.