CBDT raises Cost Inflation Index to 384 for financial year 2026-27

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Cost Inflation Index (CII) for the financial year 2026-27 at 384. This is 2.3 per cent higher than 376 in the previous year. The notification was issued on July 15, 2026, and will apply from April 1, 2026, for tax calculations.

The Cost Inflation Index, or CII, is a government tool that helps adjust the purchase price of assets for inflation when calculating long-term capital gains tax. It benefits taxpayers selling assets such as property and land by lowering the taxable profit. For example, if someone bought a house years ago, a higher CII allows them to increase the original cost to reflect current prices, reducing the gain on which tax is paid.

However, following changes made in the Finance Act, 2024, the indexation benefit using CII has been discontinued for most long-term capital assets transferred on or after July 23, 2024. Instead, a flat tax rate of 12.5 per cent applies without indexation.

The CII remains relevant only in a limited grandfathered case: resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) selling land or buildings acquired before July 23, 2024, can choose between the new tax rate of 12.5 per cent without indexation and the old rate of 20 per cent with indexation, whichever results in a lower tax liability.