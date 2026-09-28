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Home / Economy / News / CBDT extends I-T return filing deadline for audit cases to November 21

CBDT extends I-T return filing deadline for audit cases to November 21

The tax department has also extended the deadline for furnishing tax audit reports to October 21 from September 30, giving taxpayers more time for compliance

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CBDT extends income-tax return filing deadline for audited taxpayers to November 21

Monika Yadav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 to November 21 from October 31 for companies and taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, including partners of firms whose accounts are subject to audit. The move gives these taxpayers extra time to complete audits, reconcile accounts and file returns.
 
The CBDT also extended the deadline for furnishing the tax audit report to October 21 from September 30.
 
“From a compliance perspective, the extension provides additional time to complete the audit process and ensure that financial information, tax positions and supporting documentation are properly reviewed before filing,” said Anita Basrur, Partner, Direct Tax at Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP.
 
 
She said the additional time could be particularly helpful for businesses and professionals managing multiple compliance requirements or requiring more time for reconciliation. It could also reduce the risk of errors arising from compressed timelines.
 
However, taxpayers should treat the revised deadlines as additional compliance headroom rather than a reason to postpone filings, particularly where tax positions require discussion, documentation or corrective action before submission, Basrur said.
 

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Topics : CBDT income tax return ITR filing

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 7:32 PM IST