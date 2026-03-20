CBDT notifies I-T Rules, 2026; expands HRA scope, clarifies EV perquisites

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026, as part of the new Income-tax Act, 2025. The rules introduce changes across salary taxation, compliance reporting, transfer pricing, and foreign tax credit claims.

Under Rule 279 read with Schedule III, the higher 50 per cent House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption will now apply to four more cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad — bringing them at par with Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai. For all other locations, the limit remains 40 per cent of salary.

Amit Maheshwari, managing partner, AKM Global, said the move formally recognises rising rental costs in emerging metro cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad. However, he noted that Noida and Gurugram continue to be treated as non-metros despite having similar rent levels, resulting in lower tax relief for salaried employees in these areas.

The rules have also clarified the tax treatment of employer-provided electric vehicles (EVs). Under Rule 15, EVs will now be treated on par with smaller petrol/diesel cars (up to 1.6 litre engine capacity) when used partly for official and partly for personal purposes. This determines how much of the benefit is taxed as a perquisite.

Maheshwari said this change removes a long-standing ambiguity, as earlier rules were based on engine capacity — a metric not relevant for EVs. The clarification will help employers and payroll teams apply consistent tax treatment while supporting the government’s push towards clean mobility.

The CBDT has reduced the reporting threshold under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) for insurance premium payments. Insurers will now have to report premium receipts exceeding ₹5 lakh where PAN is available, and ₹2.5 lakh where PAN is not available.

According to Maheshwari, this will widen the reporting net and lead to more insurance transactions being reflected in taxpayers’ Annual Information Statements (AIS), improving transparency and strengthening the tax compliance trail.

In transfer pricing, the rules consolidate safe harbour provisions for IT-enabled services, contract R&D, software development and KPO services into a single category called “IT services”, with a uniform margin of 15.5 per cent. The deadline for filing safe harbour applications has been aligned with the income-tax return filing date.

Companies opting for safe harbour will also have to get the application certified by their chief executive officer (CEO) or managing director, said Jitendra Jain, partner with Price Waterhouse. Further, the ₹2,000 crore turnover threshold will now be tested only in the first year of the five-year safe harbour period.

Abhishek A Rastogi, partner with Rastogi Chambers, said the rationalisation is expected to simplify compliance, reduce disputes, and provide greater certainty on tax margins. Aligning timelines and easing turnover conditions will also help companies plan their filings more efficiently.

Rule 76 introduces a structured process for claiming foreign tax credit (FTC). Taxpayers will now need to file Form 44, providing details of foreign income and taxes paid, along with a chartered accountant’s certification in specified cases. Credit for disputed foreign taxes will not be allowed immediately and will be granted only after resolution, supported by Form 45, as per experts.

Maheshwari said the move brings more consistency and documentation to FTC claims, ensuring that credits are granted only after proper verification.

According to Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner, Deloitte India, from April 1, 2026, taxpayers must use new forms, formats and terminology, follow requisite disclosure requirements, and adapt to revised perquisite valuation and reporting rules. From a policy perspective, the emphasis has clearly shifted towards simplification, standardisation, and enhanced transparency.

“The consolidation of forms, introduction of the ‘tax year’ concept, and rationalisation of provisions are expected to make the law more navigable, particularly for individual taxpayers and businesses,” Sethuraman said.

According to Rastogi, taxpayers and employers may need to proactively reassess their compliance frameworks to facilitate a smooth transition from April 2026.