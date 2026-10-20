Tuesday, October 20, 2026 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CBDT notifies new form for tax exemption claims on govt securities

CBDT notifies new form for tax exemption claims on govt securities

The new Form 173A requires eligible foreign investors and BIS to disclose security holdings, interest income and capital gains to claim exemptions under the Income-tax Act, 2025

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax, Tax filing

CBDT notifies Form 173A for specified tax exemptions on government securities income.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has prescribed a new form for furnishing information to claim income-tax exemption on interest income and capital gains from government securities, according to a government notification.
 
The CBDT notified the Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026, on October 19. The rules introduce Form 173A, which must be furnished to claim tax exemption under entries 13D and 13E of Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The exemptions cover interest income from government securities and capital gains arising from their sale, exchange or transfer. Entry 13D applies to foreign institutional investors (FIIs), while entry 13E covers the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The exemptions are not available to ordinary investors.
 
 
The form requires taxpayers to furnish basic details, including their name, country of residence, address, Permanent Account Number (PAN), tax identification number in the country of residence, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registration number as a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) or foreign institutional investor (FII), tax year, email address and contact number.
 
It also seeks transaction-level details of government securities, including their International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), type of security, tenor and value as of April 1. The categories of securities listed in the form include Treasury Bills, fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds and State Development Loans (SDLs), along with other securities.
 
Taxpayers will also be required to report the value of securities purchased during the year, sale consideration of securities sold, total value of holdings as of March 31, gross interest received or accrued during the tax year and capital gains earned during the year.

Also Read

tax taxation

CBDT nudges 12,000 tax professionals to file audit reports by October 21

TAX

Datanomics: Tax collections dip in August as direct tax receipts fallpremium

Supreme Court

SC declines to interfere with Delhi HC ruling on Category-III AIF taxes

Jewellery

Inherited jewellery: How to prove its origins and avoid tax scrutiny

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

CBDT extends I-T return filing deadline for audit cases to November 21

 
The form includes a declaration certifying that the information furnished is true and consistent with the provisions of Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025. It is to be signed by the principal officer.
 
The notification specifies that the tax identification number and Sebi registration number details are optional for the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
 
The Income-tax Rules, 2026, were originally notified on March 20, 2026, and have since been amended through subsequent notifications.
  

More From This Section

In this image posted on Oct. 20, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio/X via P

Rubio urges India to boost US energy, defence buys amid strained ties

automobile industry, auto sales, Q2FY27 earnings, auto companies, commodity prices, profit growth, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, auto ancillaries

GST-driven sales surge in 2025 may weigh on Navratri auto sales this yearpremium

sugar

Odisha leads as sugar inflation crosses 30% in 21 states and UTs

India-New Zealand FTA, bilateral trade, foreign direct investment, student mobility, engineering exports, agricultural trade, economic diplomacy, trade policy, global trade

India-New Zealand FTA comes into force: What changes from today

import, trade

Datanomics: India-NZ FTA kicks off today amid concerns on trade deficitpremium

Topics : Income tax CBDT FII Income Tax Act

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventIMD Weather UpdateWPL 2027 AuctionHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 9:09 PM IST