CBDT nudges 12,000 tax professionals to file audit reports by October 21

The Income Tax Department has reached out to around 12,000 tax professionals under its SAKSHAM NUDGE initiative, urging them to speed up the filing of pending tax audit reports for assessment year 2026-27 as the extended deadline of October 21 approaches, sources said. The original deadline for filing tax audit reports was September 30. It was subsequently extended to October 21.

The department has expanded its SAKSHAM NUDGE (Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) initiative to include tax professionals, having earlier used it to encourage taxpayers to meet their tax obligations and correct possible errors in reporting. It is an initiative through which the Income Tax Department uses data to identify possible gaps in tax compliance and sends reminders to encourage timely action.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has sent SMSes and emails to professionals who have filed fewer than 50 per cent of the number of tax audit reports they filed in the previous financial year, according to sources.

More than 19.5 lakh tax audit reports have been filed so far for assessment year (AY) 2026-27. However, a significant number are still pending despite the extension of the deadline, sources said.

"Tax professionals play an important role in helping businesses and other specified taxpayers meet their tax audit requirements. Under the campaign, the department is seeking to encourage these professionals to complete pending filings before the deadline," a CBDT official said.

The initiative is part of the department’s broader efforts to improve compliance by using targeted reminders and guidance rather than relying only on enforcement measures.