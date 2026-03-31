CBIC removes ₹10 lakh cap on courier exports to boost e-commerce trade

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has removed the ₹10 lakh value cap per consignment for courier-based commercial exports, a move aimed at boosting e-commerce shipments, with effect from April 1, 2026, it said on Monday.

The measure is part of a broader set of reforms announced in the Union Budget 2026–27 to streamline courier-based imports and exports, reduce logistics bottlenecks, and improve ease of doing business in the fast-growing e-commerce segment.

The removal of the value cap is expected to provide greater flexibility to exporters, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and artisans, who were earlier constrained by shipment limits and often had to route higher-value consignments through conventional air or sea cargo channels.

“Doing away with the cap on e-commerce puts e-commerce and physical exports at par. It will be a game changer for high-value merchandise exports like gems and jewellery, especially when shipping routes are uncertain,” said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME).

The change has been notified through amendments to the Courier Imports and Exports (Clearance) Regulations, 1998, and the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2010.

In a separate measure to address congestion at international courier terminals, CBIC has introduced a Return to Origin (RTO) mechanism for import consignments that remain uncleared or unclaimed beyond 15 days. Such goods, provided they are not prohibited, restricted, or under investigation, can now be sent back to the country of origin through a simplified process, replacing the earlier 30-day disposal timeline.

The board has also eased procedures for the re-import of returned or rejected goods, including those arising from e-commerce exports, which typically see higher return rates. A risk-based framework has been introduced in place of consignment-wise verification to enable faster clearances.

To support these changes, a dedicated return module has been developed in the Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS), with additional data fields to capture details such as reasons for return, airway bill information, e-commerce status, and adjustment of export benefits where applicable.