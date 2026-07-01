CCEA approves ₹7,145 crore Kanpur-Kabrai greenfield highway project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the construction of the 117.7-km Kanpur-Kabrai access-controlled greenfield highway, forming a key segment of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor under the National Highways programme.

"With an estimated total capital cost of ₹7,145 crore, the project will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on BOT (Toll) mode, together with the operation and maintenance of the existing Kanpur-Kabrai section of NH-34," the CCEA said in a statement.

The project is expected to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity between Kanpur and Kabrai while strengthening onward connectivity to Sagar, Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, creating an economic corridor linking the industrial and commercial centres of Uttar Pradesh with the mineral-rich manufacturing regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Designed for operating speeds of 80-100 kmph, the corridor will reduce travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours while reducing vehicle operating costs and facilitating the movement of passenger and freight traffic.

The project will also provide strategic connectivity with NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Kanpur Ring Road, and state highways SH-46, SH-91, SH-10B and SH-42, thereby strengthening integration with the regional highway network.

"The corridor will further strengthen connectivity to the Kabrai mining belt, improving the movement of minerals, industrial goods, construction materials and agricultural produce, thereby enhancing logistics efficiency, supply chain resilience and regional economic development," the CCEA said.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the project will improve connectivity to 16 economic nodes, including Unnao, Banther, Pankhi, Rania, Jainpur, Rooma, Chakeri, Sumerpur and Bhuragarh industrial areas, Trans Ganga Integrated Township, Growth Centre Jaipur, and Kanpur Nagar Node.