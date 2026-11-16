CCPA imposes ₹20 lakh penalty on ExportersIndia over explosives listings

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) imposed a total penalty of ₹20 lakh on Indian business-to-business (B2B) marketplace ExportersIndia.com over online listings of explosives such as ammonium nitrate, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and picric acid.

The action followed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) dismissing appeals filed by Weblink.In Private Limited, the company that operates ExportersIndia. The orders, dated November 12, upheld two CCPA final orders: the first order (September 8) related to ammonium nitrate and PETN, and the second (September 10) to picric acid.

“Under each order, the CCPA imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh, taking the total penalty to ₹20 lakh,” stated the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. “It also directed the company to permanently discontinue the listing, hosting, advertising or facilitation of sale of, or enquiry for, such substances and any other substance classified as an explosive under the Explosives Act, 1884 or the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.”

The CCPA said the conduct amounted to a misleading advertisement and an unfair trade practice. It said that the platform displayed notified explosives like ordinary products, with price quote options and an invitation to ‘Get Best Quotes.’

“However, it did not disclose that these substances are notified explosives, that a licence is required to buy or sell them, or that unauthorised possession is punishable,” said the ministry. It also showed a ‘verified’ tick against sellers of explosives, though the company admitted it did not check the licence of any seller or buyer.

The CCPA listed key deficiencies such as non-disclosure of sellers’ Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) licences, lack of verification of buyers’ identities and licensed status, no traceability safeguards under the Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012, and no warnings on legal restrictions on possession and use.

The company’s claim that it was only a B2B directory was not accepted, as anyone could register with a phone number and email address and post a requirement for any quantity, the ministry added. “Since explosives could thereby reach persons with no legal right to hold them, the CCPA held that consumers and the public were exposed to serious risk.”

The ministry said that the two NCDRC orders “reaffirm that platforms which host or promote listings of regulated and hazardous goods must exercise due diligence before listing such products and cannot rely on intermediary status to avoid responsibility under consumer protection law.”

The consumer protection regulator had initiated a sector-wide review of e-commerce platforms to examine whether hazardous chemicals, explosive substances and related precursors were being listed, hosted, advertised or made available for sale online.