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Home / Economy / News / Centre asks edible oil firms to pass duty-cut benefits on to consumers

Centre asks edible oil firms to pass duty-cut benefits on to consumers

The directive follows cuts in import duties on sunflower, soybean and palm oils as the government seeks to moderate domestic prices and ease inflationary pressures

edible oil prices India March 2026, Brent crude surge impact, Strait of Hormuz tension, sunflower soybean palm oil landed price, India vegetable oil imports 2025, Malaysia Indonesia palm oil supply, Russia Ukraine sunflower oil route, bio-diesel crud

The duties were lowered to bring down edible oil prices that had reached dizzying heights just when the main festival season was taking shape (Representative Image)

Agencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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The Food Ministry on Thursday directed all edible oil companies to pass on the full benefit of lower import duties on cooking oils to consumers.
 
The directive came hours after the government reduced the basic customs duty (BCD) on crude sunflower oil from 10 per cent to nil. The BCD on refined sunflower oil was trimmed from 32.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent, while the BCD on crude soybean oil and palm oil was cut from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, and the BCD on refined soybean oil and palm oil was brought down from 32.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent late on Wednesday.
 
 
The duties were lowered to bring down edible oil prices that had reached dizzying heights just when the main festival season was taking shape. In an official statement, the ministry said it has "issued an advisory to edible oil associations and industry stakeholders to ensure that the full benefit arising from the reduction in import duty is passed on to consumers".
 
The ministry has directed edible oil associations to advise their members to implement the corresponding price reductions without delay.
 
"The government will continue to monitor developments in international edible oil markets and domestic prices and will take appropriate measures, as necessary, to safeguard consumer interests while maintaining a balanced policy environment for farmers and the domestic edible oil industry," the statement said.

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On the duty cut, the ministry said the decision is aimed at moderating domestic edible oil prices, providing relief to consumers and mitigating inflationary pressures arising from the sharp increase in international edible oil prices. Meanwhile, edible oil industry body SEA estimates India's edible oil import bill will rise 9 per cent to ₹1.75 trillion during the current marketing year ending in October due to higher volumes and rupee depreciation.
 
During the November-August period of the 2025-26 oil year, total vegetable oil imports rose 4 per cent to 13.88 million tonnes from 13.37 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Vegetable oil comprises edible and non-edible oils. India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, while soybean oil comes from Argentina and Brazil. 
Description of GoodsRevised Basic Duty % *Revised Agri Cess % *Revised SAD 10% %*New Effective Total Import Duty % *Old Basic Duty % **Old Agri Cess % **Old SAD 10% % **Old Effective Total Import Duty % **Duty Reduction %
Crude Palm Oil551111051.516.5-5.5
RBD Palm Oil27.502.7530.2532.503.2535.75-5.5
RBD Palmolein27.502.7530.2532.503.2535.75-5.5
Crude Soya bean Oil551111051.516.5-5.5
Refined Soybean Oil27.502.7530.2532.503.2535.75-5.5
Crude Sunflower Oil050.55.51051.516.5-11
Refined Sunflower Oil22.502.2524.7532.503.2535.75-11
 
*With effect from September 24, 2026
**Till September 24, 2026
NOTE: SAD is special additional duty
Source: Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 6:54 PM IST