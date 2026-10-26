Centre committed to reducing fiscal deficit, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Centre is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by the annual budgets, stressing that the national debt will be limited to 50 per cent of the GDP by 2030.

Addressing concerns about the national debt, she said that since the post-Covid period, every nation has faced debt challenges.

"We are committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by our annual budgets. We have openly stated our goal that by 2030, the national debt will be limited to 50 per cent of the GDP. We are consistently putting in place measures to reduce the Union Government's debt, and international organisations have acknowledged India's disciplined approach to debt management." Sitharaman told reporters here.