Centre enacts series of reforms to keep food subsidy bill in check

The move, the government said, will ensure that AAY beneficiary households - who comprise the poorest of the poor as per the official definition of poverty levels - do not lose out if they have larger families, as a flat 35 kg of foodgrains per household does not differentiate between larger households and those with only one or two members.

"The existing household-based entitlement under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, though intended as a protective measure for the most vulnerable families, results in significant inequities depending upon the size of the household," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the proposed design, a two-member AAY household will now receive 14 kg per month, while a larger family will get foodgrains based on the number of members.

The government has framed the amendment as part of its broader push to strengthen food and nutritional security through a "human life cycle approach" that ensures access to adequate quantities of quality food at affordable prices, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, which has proposed the amendments, has invited public comments on the National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026 until July 13.

However, the changes have elicited opposition from sections of civil society and rights groups who have termed the move as another attempt to weaken the social security net that previous governments provided, starting with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which has now been replaced by the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM-G). They also argued that the changes are aimed at bringing down the Centre’s food subsidy bill at the cost of beneficiaries.

There are also concerns about the impact on single-member households, particularly abandoned women, destitute individuals, beggars, and street workers.

An analysis by the Business Standard data team shows that northern states with larger average household sizes, such as Bihar (5 members) and Punjab (4.64), stand to lose little or nothing. Southern states, where nuclear families are more common, face steeper cuts: Kerala's average AAY household would lose 13.5 kg a month, Telangana 15.61 kg, and Andhra Pradesh 15.89 kg. On a national basis, the average family size stands at 3.59, translating into a monthly loss of 9.87 kg, as entitlement would decline from 35 kg to about 25.13 kg.

The drop could potentially lead to savings for the government exchequer as the economic cost of both wheat and rice has risen by almost 20 and 18 per cent, respectively, since FY20, the BS analysis showed.

Part of a longer history of change

The change, however, is not limited to AAY foodgrain quotas alone. The Central government has been embarking on a series of measures over the past few years to fundamentally alter how NFSA is administered, a process that has gathered steam in recent months.

In February this year, Home Minister Amit Shah launched the country's first-ever Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Digital Food Currency pilot in Gujarat. Under this programme architecture, digital coupons generated through the Reserve Bank of India will be credited directly to beneficiaries as programmable digital currency (e₹).

The vouchers - which are Aadhaar-linked, non-transferable, and valid only for a specific month - will act as digital currency equivalents, without any cash movement or legal tender properties, redeemable only for specified food commodities (for example 10 kg wheat or 10 kgs of rice). The vouchers will also ensure that beneficiaries have direct control over their entitlements and that transactions are traceable, verified, and tamper-proof.

Experts have long advocated the use of e-vouchers in PDS instead of physical grain distribution through ration shops as a way to check burgeoning food subsidies and open-ended grain procurement.

Under the pilot, beneficiaries can redeem their allotted quantity of foodgrains at ration shops using the CBDC coupon or voucher codes, eliminating issues related to biometric authentication or electronic Point-of-Sale (e-PoS) issues. Speaking at the launch, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi had said the new system would ensure secure, traceable and real-time transactions. The pilot is expected to be replicated soon in the union territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

As per a concept note floated on the issue, the pilots on e-vouchers have been proposed in collaboration with SBI as the Issuer Bank and NIC as the technical partner. These itemised vouchers will function as purpose-specific, non-monetary digital instruments, representing food entitlements under the National Food Security Act now called the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

The concept note pointed out that despite multiple reforms in PDS such as Aadhaar authentication, e-PoS devices, and the 'One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)' framework, operational challenges persist in last mile delivery, with beneficiaries often facing issues of under-weighing and poor-quality grains, dealer monopoly that limits beneficiary choice, and manual reporting that makes for delayed or inflated dealer claims. There is also limited transparency in real-time beneficiary acknowledgment.

“To address these issues, the Department of Food and Public Distribution proposes integrating NPCI's e-RUPI platform into the PDS ecosystem, in collaboration with SBI as the Issuer Bank and NIC as the technical partner,” the note said.

Under the new framework, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will first process the monthly NFSA entitlement data, which will be sent to SBI through secure APIs for voucher creation via NPCI's e-RUPI platform. Once NPCI generates the unique voucher IDs, it returns them to NIC for delivery to beneficiaries, who receive the e-RUPI vouchers via SMS or QR code (through the Mera Ration App). The vouchers are then stored securely within the NIC system and linked to beneficiary Aadhaar tokens.

Once this process is complete, the beneficiary can present the voucher to a Fair Price Shop (via SMS/QR). The dealer then scans or enters the voucher ID on the ePoS device, which validates the voucher via NIC to NPCI to SBI. The final step authenticates the biometric/OTP, receives beneficiary approval after which the ration is dispensed.

SBI settles the transaction digitally with the Acquirer Bank and records the corresponding dealer commission as per DFPD policy, all of which is reflected in real-time on NIC and DFPD dashboards.

Explaining the benefits of such a system, the concept note said that e-vouchers will ensure beneficiaries' direct control over ration redemption, eliminate manipulation by intermediaries, and improve trust, transparency, and convenience via application or SMS.

For the government, the voucher system ensures tamper-proof and auditable transactions, automated reconciliation and settlement, real-time visibility through dashboards, and reduced leakages and grievances.

The system will also have multiple benefits for partner banks, including a strengthened presence in the government digital payments ecosystem, alignment with RBI digital governance initiatives, enhanced partnership and visibility with the Central government and it can also act as a pilot for future welfare disbursement models.

“This collaboration aims to digitally transform the Public Distribution System through a secure, accountable, and beneficiary-centric model, leveraging India's own fintech infrastructure,” the concept note said.

The Centre’s 100 per cent digitisation of ration cards and its end-to-end computerisation of the entire PDS distribution value chain place it on a strong footing to move towards e-vouchers for PDS distribution.

Interestingly, the system is not limited to digital vouchers; the Centre has also started QR code tagging of PDS bags as a way to check pilferage and ensure traceability.

More recently, for the first time in over 30 years, the government reduced the percentage of broken rice in PDS from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. It claimed this would not only improve the quality of grains distributed through PDS but would also release around 9-10 million tonnes (MT) of surplus grains not fit for human consumption for use in ethanol production that can then feed into the fuel-blending programme, among other uses.

Critics, however, term these measures a concerted effort to downsize the food subsidy programme, which is the next big item on the government’s expenditure list after fertiliser subsidies.

“In the case of fertiliser subsidies, efforts are already underway to rationalise them by linking consumption with land holding using the agristack platform, but we also feel that simultaneously there is an attempt to cut down food subsidies as well,” a senior civil society member who did not wish to be named said.

A top-ranking official from the food ministry had earlier suggested that India's food subsidy for FY27 might touch Rs 2.5 trillion, up from the Budget Estimate of Rs 2.28 trillion due to higher MSP and robust procurement.

“Whenever MSP increases, subsidy expenditure also rises. We are trying to put in place a more stringent framework to ensure fiscal discipline,” the government official said, noting that a more robust system is already being put in place to maintain fiscal discipline.

“To ensure procurement from the right person, the government has introduced end-to-end digitisation of procurement processes and online registration of farmers, which is completed well before procurement begins while farmers’ land records are now integrated into the system,” this official had said.

As a result, the official said that rice procurement figures in Chhattisgarh this year have fallen to almost 7.2 MT from the earlier 10 MT.

“Alongside this, there has been significant upgradation in stock management through scientific storage systems such as silos and improvements in supply-chain management. Therefore, a number of procurement reforms have been introduced,” the official explained.