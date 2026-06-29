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Govt withdraws restrictions on petrol and diesel sales from July 1

Earlier this month, India barred commercial fuel buyers from purchasing petrol and diesel from retail outlets and capped daily diesel purchases to prevent local shortages

fuel, oil, petrol, diesel

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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India has lifted restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel that were imposed earlier this month amid disruptions to global supply chains caused by the conflict in West Asia, according to a government order issued on Monday.
 
The restrictions will be lifted from July 1, the order said.
 
Earlier this month, India barred commercial fuel buyers from purchasing petrol and diesel from retail outlets and capped daily diesel purchases to prevent local shortages.
 

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Topics : petrol diesel fuel imports West Asia

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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