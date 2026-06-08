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Centre has coal reserves for 80 days of power generation: Kishan Reddy

Highlighting the importance of critical minerals, Reddy said that the Centre is identifying critical mineral reserves and undertaking exploration activities

Coal India, Coal sector

'Centre has adequate coal reserves to meet the requirements of power generation for 80 days.'

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre has adequate coal reserves to meet the requirements of power generation for 80 days.

Speaking to reporters about the achievements of the NDA government since 2014, Reddy also said that exploration has begun in the critical mineral blocks acquired in Argentina, and production should commence as early as possible.

"Earlier, there used to be a shortage of coal. Now, the Government of India has coal reserves sufficient for 80 days of power generation. Since the monsoon season has begun, coal production could face disruptions due to heavy rainfall," the union coal and mines minister told reporters here.

 

"Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have maintained coal reserves for 80 days," he added.

Highlighting the importance of critical minerals, Reddy said that the Centre is identifying critical mineral reserves and undertaking exploration activities.

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He added that auctions have also begun in areas where exploration has been completed.

The Centre is encouraging private players to import either processed or semi-processed critical minerals into India, he said.

Alleging that scams in the coal sector used to make headlines during the previous UPA regime, he said that the country is now producing a record 1,040 million tonnes of coal annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : coal industry West Asia US-Iran tensions Coal

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

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