Centre hikes export duty on diesel to ₹55.5/l, ATF to ₹42/l; petrol nil

The Government on Saturday sharply increased the export duty on high-speed diesel from ₹21.5 per litre to ₹55.5 per litre and on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from ₹29.5 per litre to ₹42 per litre, with immediate effect. Export duty on petrol, however, will continue to remain nil.

The Finance Ministry effected the hike through five notifications by raising the Special Additional Excise Duty on diesel to ₹24 per litre and adjusting the Road and Infrastructure Cess, along with corresponding amendments to earlier notifications issued on March 26, 2026.

Government officials clarified that the hike in export duties is not aimed at boosting revenue for the Centre but at preventing exporters and refiners from taking undue advantage of the prevailing price differences between domestic and international markets.

This marks the second adjustment in export duties in less than three weeks. The government had first imposed duties at the lower levels of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on ATF in late March, when international prices had spiked sharply. Officials indicated that the rates would continue to be reviewed regularly, potentially every fortnight, depending on market conditions.