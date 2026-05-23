Centre launches Bhavya scheme to set up 100 industrial parks across country

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced the launch of guidelines for the ‘Bhavya (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’, under which the Centre plans to develop 100 industrial parks across the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Goyal said the scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹33,660 crore, aims to create manufacturing and investment hubs through plug-and-play industrial parks in partnership with state governments.

“Another ease of doing business measure is being launched today with the launch of guidelines for the ‘BHAVYA (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’ by which the government of India will be setting up 100 industrial parks across the length and breadth of the country,” Goyal said.

He said the scheme had received Union Cabinet approval around two months ago.

“The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana with the financial allocation of ₹33,660 crores will help create investment and manufacturing destinations with plug and play investor parks in collaboration with state governments,” he added.

According to the minister, the Centre expects states to provide a favourable environment to encourage industrial development.

“We expect states to give an attractive environment to promote industry,” Goyal said.

He also outlined the rollout plan for the scheme, stating that the first phase would include 20 industrial parks.

“At the first stage we are coming out with 20 parks in the first window of two months, and another 30 parks in the next two months,” he said.