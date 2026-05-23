Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre launches Bhavya scheme to set up 100 industrial parks across country

Centre launches Bhavya scheme to set up 100 industrial parks across country

According to the minister, the Centre expects states to provide a favourable environment to encourage industrial development

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced the launch of guidelines for the ‘Bhavya (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’, under which the Centre plans to develop 100 industrial parks across the country.
 
Addressing a press briefing, Goyal said the scheme, with a financial outlay of ₹33,660 crore, aims to create manufacturing and investment hubs through plug-and-play industrial parks in partnership with state governments.
 
“Another ease of doing business measure is being launched today with the launch of guidelines for the ‘BHAVYA (Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna) Scheme’ by which the government of India will be setting up 100 industrial parks across the length and breadth of the country,” Goyal said.
 
 
He said the scheme had received Union Cabinet approval around two months ago.
 
“The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana with the financial allocation of ₹33,660 crores will help create investment and manufacturing destinations with plug and play investor parks in collaboration with state governments,” he added.

Also Read

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke

'Crackdown' on CJP, access to all accounts lost: Founder Abhijeet Dipke

Delhi gymkhana club

Govt asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate premises by Jun 5 for defence needs

Union minister Piyush Goyal, US India Trade deal

Goyal discusses ways to boost manufacturing with industry representatives

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) | Photo: Sagar Vidya Kosh MoPSW

West Asia crisis: Centre taking steps to ease container movement at JNPA

Apple AirPods 4 ANC

India gains share in Apple AirPods production from China and Vietnampremium

 
According to the minister, the Centre expects states to provide a favourable environment to encourage industrial development.
 
“We expect states to give an attractive environment to promote industry,” Goyal said.
 
He also outlined the rollout plan for the scheme, stating that the first phase would include 20 industrial parks.
 
“At the first stage we are coming out with 20 parks in the first window of two months, and another 30 parks in the next two months,” he said.

More From This Section

Cotton

Path being cleared for temporary removal of cotton import duty curbspremium

petrol pump, petrol

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 87-91 paise; third time since May 15

CNG petrol pump

CNG prices hiked by ₹1; third increase in 10 days amid West Asia conflict

Renewable energy, climate

India eyes next leap in power transmission with 1,150 kV UHV integrationpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Rising crude oil prices a challenge for external sector: RBI's report

Topics : Piyush Goyal Union Cabinet manufacturing Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance