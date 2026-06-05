Centre may have overshot debt-to-GDP ratio in FY26, shows Mospi data
Lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth may have pushed the Centre's debt ratio to 57.85 per cent in FY26, making its fiscal consolidation path steeper ahead
Krity Ambey
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The central government's 2025-26 (FY26) debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio may have slipped to 57.85 per cent, far higher than the 56.1 per cent estimated in the Budget, due to a lower-than-anticipated nominal GDP, according to the provisional estimates of national income released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Friday.
Topics : Fiscal Deficit GDP Debt