Centre may have to tweak VGF rules for strategic Rs 48,862-cr Galathea port

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Appraisal Committee, the highest executive-level decision-making body of the Government of India, which last month decided the project will be in the form of a joint venture, also cleared the Rs 48,862-crore project bill for the first two phases of the project.

Not only does that amount surpass the five-year outlays on all such schemes by the government, but the Union Cabinet will also need to approve significant changes to enable the funding route for the project. One of those is allowing money to be disbursed without first asking the private partner to fully pay up its share of the equity into the project. There will likely also be others, such as relaxation from the repayment of the VGF condition if the project is terminated or discontinued as a PPP.

Breaking with tradition for such discussions, the details of the Appraisal Committee's meeting were kept transparent to build awareness among the public towards one of India’s biggest strategic infrastructure projects.

The project to build a transhipment port within handshaking distance of the Malacca Strait is critical for India, given the narrow sea lane, often just 2.5 km wide between Indonesia and Malaysia, carries 29 per cent of the global oil and gas trade, as per US Energy Information Administration statistics for 2025.

The current chokehold Iran has on the Strait of Hormuz at the other end of the Indian Ocean has thrown into sharp focus the precarious nature of global sea trade. India will face an existential crisis if, in addition to the logjam there, Russian oil from the Pacific ever gets bottled up at the Malacca Strait. Policing that channel with a port just out of the Strait, as the Galathea Bay project promises to be, is of vital strategic value to India.

Why is the Galathea Bay project strategically important for India? The port will be built as a joint venture with a 45 per cent shareholding by a government-run entity, possibly by one of the 12 so-called 'major ports'. The work of building the port and associated facilities, including breakwater construction, dredging, and building the container berths, yard development, and onshore infrastructure and utilities, will be devolved to the private partner.

The rules for bidding make it clear that the private party must be an Indian-owned and -controlled entity. This has been made non-negotiable, which means foreign bidders cannot even get a foot in the door. The bidding parameters for the JV are a stiff Rs 7,000 crore for the private partner, and about Rs 3,150 crore for the government entity. India’s largest port, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), has an operating income of less than Rs 2,500 crore. It has already stretched itself to form a consortium with Deendayal Port for the Vadhavan port, and will be hard-pressed to bid for the Galathea project. This is where the government may have to scout for a stronger player from the PSU fold to bid for the project.

Explaining the rationale for the home bias, a senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways noted that the project “is of high strategic importance from both defence and commercial perspectives, particularly in the context of neighbouring countries continuously enhancing their port infrastructure and defence capabilities in the Indian Ocean region”.

In recent years, the Andaman and Nicobar Command of the Indian armed forces has kept a watch on neighbouring Coco Island. The island is owned by Myanmar, but the Chinese navy is said to be building facilities there. This has been strongly denied by the Myanmar government, but signs of a buildup noticed in satellite photos suggest otherwise.

The government committee, which includes secretary-level officials from finance, ports and shipping, NITI Aayog and the home ministry, put the estimated cost for the first phase at Rs 27,793 crore and the second phase at Rs 21,069 crore, with a concession period of 50 years. This is more than all other infrastructure projects. While Navi Mumbai has a 30-year concession period with a possible extension of 10 years, Noida’s Jewar airport is built for a 40-year operational timeline.

The committee was aware of the commercial risks of the project, which is likely why it extended enough leeway to the Indian bidder. The experts in the committee noted that the project will not reach break-even before the seventeenth year, which will impose a high cost of capital for the concessionaire unless the term of the JV is made sufficiently long.

Accordingly, the committee made it clear that the government entity in the JV should consider structuring the mandatory Phase-II development — which will begin only in the ninth year of the project cycle — provisions in such a way that there is enough flexibility offered to the concessionaire to augment project capacity.

“In the event of under-performance of the project, appropriate and timely corrective measures, such as reduction in the concession period or other suitable contractual remedies, may be incorporated in the concession framework,” the committee members noted in their signed document.

What are the environmental concerns around the Galathea Bay project? Given the significance of the project, the choice of its location was limited. As a result, no matter how the project is mapped, an inroad into fragile tribal areas is inevitable. The Great Nicobar Island has 751.070 sq. km of land officially marked as a Tribal Reserve. Of the 166.10 sq. km proposed for development projects, 84.10 sq. km overlaps with this reserve. However, within this portion, 11.032 sq. km has already been settled and has been used as revenue land since 1972. Consequently, the effectively remaining area measuring 73.07 sq. km is being de-notified for project purposes.

As part of its efforts to compensate for the loss of tribal land, the government will earmark a separate 76.98 sq. km land parcel as a tribal reserve. “In Phase I, only 40.01 sq. km of tribal area is involved in the project, with 11.032 sq. km already under revenue use since 1972,” a government statement says. Given India’s topography, it is impossible to imagine a virgin port as a deserted piece of land. Both Vadhavan port and Vizhinjam port have also been buffeted by environmental concerns. Galathea Bay is no exception.

The project timeline was delayed as the original government entity, SMPK, took too long to get going after November 2022, when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granted environmental clearance for the project. As a result, it was transferred to the Kamarajar Port Authority in 2025.