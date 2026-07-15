Centre offers 20 critical mineral blocks in eighth auction tranche

The government on Wednesday launched the eighth tranche of critical and strategic mineral auctions comprising 20 blocks spread across nine states and covering minerals such as graphite, tungsten, titanium, phosphorite and potash.

"Since the commencement of critical mineral block auctions, the ministry has launched 88 blocks, of which 56 have been auctioned, reflecting a success rate of nearly 63 per cent and growing industry confidence," Piyush Goyal, secretary, Ministry of Mines, said at the launch event.

He also said that, in order to focus on operationalisation of mines, the ministry has undertaken a series of policy and institutional reforms, and the average time taken for operationalisation of these blocks has reduced from 43 months for blocks auctioned between FY16 and FY21 to 25 months for blocks auctioned since FY22.

"The government has also strengthened the auction framework through important amendments to the Mineral Auction Rules and the Mineral Concession Rules. We have addressed some of the long-pending issues raised by the industry," he said.

Goyal said the government has ensured that if, after the bidding process, a mine cannot be operationalised for reasons not attributable to the bidder, the deposit should be returned immediately.

Speaking at the same event, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said the coal sector is at an inflection point and the government's objective is to ensure investment decisions become faster, project implementation smoother, and regulatory processes become defined, user-friendly and more predictable.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the government is enabling long-term investment to build industries of the future through an investment of Rs 46,000 crore under the Coal Gasification Mission. He added that the existing Rs 34,000 crore National Critical Mineral Mission is helping secure the mineral value chain.