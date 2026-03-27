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Centre plans to borrow ₹8.20 trillion from market in first half of FY27

Gross Market Borrowings in BE 2026-27 were Rs 17.20 trillion. Since the Budget presentation, switches of G-Sec were conducted, reducing Gross Market borrowing to Rs 16.09 trillion, it said

The central government’s borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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The Centre is planning to mobilise Rs 8 trillion through dated securities during the April-September period of 2026-27 to fund the revenue gap, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Gross Market Borrowings in BE 2026-27 were Rs 17.20 trillion. Since the Budget presentation, switches of G-Sec were conducted, reducing Gross Market borrowing to Rs 16.09 trillion, it said.

"Of Rs 16.09 trillion, Rs 8.20 trillion (51 per cent) is planned to be borrowed in H1 through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 trillion to fund its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.

 

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is pegged at Rs 16.9 trillion for 2026-27.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 trillion. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 trillion," she had said while delivering the Budget 2026-27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Market borrowings government borrowing

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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