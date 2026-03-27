Centre plans to borrow ₹8.20 trillion from market in first half of FY27

The Centre is planning to mobilise Rs 8 trillion through dated securities during the April-September period of 2026-27 to fund the revenue gap, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Gross Market Borrowings in BE 2026-27 were Rs 17.20 trillion. Since the Budget presentation, switches of G-Sec were conducted, reducing Gross Market borrowing to Rs 16.09 trillion, it said.

"Of Rs 16.09 trillion, Rs 8.20 trillion (51 per cent) is planned to be borrowed in H1 through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget, proposed to borrow Rs 17.2 trillion to fund its fiscal deficit projected at 4.3 per cent of the GDP.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit is pegged at Rs 16.9 trillion for 2026-27.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 trillion. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 trillion," she had said while delivering the Budget 2026-27.