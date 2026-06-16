Centre raises export duty on diesel, ATF amid West Asia supply concerns

The government has raised the excise duty levied on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective June 16, to ensure domestic fuel availability amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The special additional excise duty (SAED), or windfall tax, was raised by 50 paise per litre to ₹14 a litre on diesel, according to a gazette notification issued by the Department of Revenue. The excise duty on exports of jet fuel was increased by ₹3 per litre to ₹12.5 per litre, while the levy on petrol remains unchanged at ₹1.5 per litre. No change has been notified in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption.

The government reviews export levies on petroleum products every fortnight, based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period. The last such revision was undertaken with effect from June 1.

Export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced with effect from March 27 to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports by Indian refiners as supplies remain constrained due to the US-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, the government has assured sufficient availability of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the domestic market, while urging consumers to utilise energy responsibly amid soaring prices.

As of June 15, India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are incurring under-recoveries of ₹3 per litre on petrol sales and ₹27 per litre on diesel in the domestic market, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). Losses on domestic LPG sales are as high as ₹700 per cylinder.