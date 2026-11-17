Centre raises export duty on diesel, aviation fuel; petrol unchanged
Special additional excise duty on diesel exports raised to ₹14 per litre from ₹11.50, while levy on aviation turbine fuel increased to ₹12.50 per litre
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India on Monday raised export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, while keeping the duty on petrol exports unchanged.
The increased levies on exports of key fuel items come as inflation in India remains elevated. Wholesale inflation rose to 12.3 per cent in October while retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent last month.
In a government order late Monday, India's finance ministry increased the special additional excise duty on exports of diesel to ₹14 ($0.15) per litre from ₹11.50.
The ministry also increased the special additional excise duty on exports of aviation fuel to ₹12.50 per litre from ₹11.
The duty on petrol exports remained at zero.
There was no change in the excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 7:29 AM IST