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LPG crisis: Smaller 10 kg cylinders instead of 14 kg? Govt reviews plan

While a proposal to supply smaller refills is under consideration, petroleum ministry officials have termed reports of such a move as "highly speculative", urging consumers not to believe rumours

LPG. LPG crisis, LPG shortage

Officials said online bookings had surged by 94 per cent amid initial concerns, but have since stabilised

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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The government is considering supplying smaller 10 kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as a contingency measure amid supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, according to a Times of India report. Amid concerns over LPG availability, oil marketing companies (OMCs) may consider supplying reduced-fill cylinders of 10 kg instead of the standard 14.2 kg to ensure more equitable distribution of cooking gas.
 
While a proposal to supply smaller refills is under consideration, petroleum ministry officials have termed reports of such a move as “highly speculative”, urging consumers not to believe rumours.
 
“This is indeed being considered, but the decision has to be taken by the government,” an official at a state-run OMC said, Times of India reported.
 

No shortage, supply normal: Govt

Addressing a press conference, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, asserted that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and that retail supply chains are operating normally without any “dry-outs”.
 
She emphasised that domestic LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) remain the highest priority, with uninterrupted supply being maintained across the country.

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Panic booking subsides, monitoring tightened

Officials said online bookings had surged by 94 per cent amid initial concerns, but have since stabilised.
 
To streamline deliveries, authentication systems are now used in 83 per cent of LPG supply, helping curb panic-driven demand.
 
Consumers were urged to avoid unnecessary bookings and hoarding, with the government reiterating that adequate stock is available at all dealerships.

Crackdown on hoarding and black marketing

The Centre has stepped up enforcement under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent diversion of cylinders.
 
In Uttar Pradesh, over 1,100 raids have been conducted and around 1,000 cylinders seized in action against black marketing and hoarding.
 
States and Union Territories have been asked to take strict action against illegal practices and ensure smooth distribution.

Control rooms, helplines set up

Various states and union territories have setup helpline numbers and established control rooms to continuously monitor the LPG and PNG supply situations.
 
To manage the situation:
  • Control rooms have been set up in several states
  • 25 states have formed district-level monitoring committees
  • States and UTs have been urged to launch helpline numbers for consumers
Additionally, commercial LPG supplies have been allocated to states where required, along with extra kerosene as a backup measure.

PNG, CNG supply fully secured

The government said 100 per cent supply of PNG and CNG for transport is being ensured, even as the PNG network continues to expand.
 
According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, India remains dependent on imports, with a significant share (around 47 per cent) sourced from Qatar, though supply lines are currently stable.

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Topics : lpg crisis LPG lpg cylinder LPG dealership Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

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