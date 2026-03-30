Centre's fiscal deficit touches 80.4% of full-year target at Feb-end: CGA

The Centre's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 12.52 trillion at the end of February, or 80.4 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26 compared to 85.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday.

The central government estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.58 trillion.

According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre's total receipts stood at Rs 27.91 trillion, or 82 per cent of the budget target by February-end 2026.

The receipts included Rs 21.45 trillion tax revenue (net) and Rs 5.8 trillion non-tax revenue.

The CGA data showed that the central government's total expenditure during April-February 2025-26 stood at Rs 40.44 trillion, or 81.5 per cent of the full financial year budget target.