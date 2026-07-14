Centre's net direct tax revenue rises 16.4% to ₹6.51 trn so far this year

Net direct tax collections rose 16.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.51 trillion as on July 13, driven by robust growth in corporate tax receipts, according to provisional data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Gross direct tax collections increased 16.11 per cent to ₹7.74 trillion, while refunds rose 14.57 per cent to ₹1.22 trillion during the period.

Net corporate tax collections so far this year rose 22 per cent to ₹2.40 trillion, while net non-corporate tax collections—which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, association of persons (AoPs), body of individuals (BoIs), local authorities and artificial juridical persons—grew 11.66 per cent to ₹3.85 trillion.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections surged 47.85 per cent to ₹26,429 crore, reflecting higher trading volume in the equity market. STT is levied on purchase and sale of listed securities on the gross consideration.

For FY27, the government has budgeted ₹26.97 trillion in direct tax collections, compared with ₹23.40 trillion realised in the previous financial year.

Tax experts said the collections indicate a healthy start to the fiscal year, with corporate taxes emerging as the key driver.

“Corporate tax collections remain a key source of strength. Net corporate tax collections have risen 22.01 per cent, while gross corporate tax collections are up 15.60 per cent, reflecting resilient corporate profitability and steady compliance,” said Hitesh Sawhney, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.

Sawhney added that net corporate tax collections have already reached around 19.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates, while net non-corporate tax collections stand at 27.6 per cent, suggesting direct tax mobilisation is on a firm footing for the year.

Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner, Deloitte India, said the 16.4 per cent growth in net collections was primarily driven by corporate tax receipts. “This seems to indicate that corporate earnings do not seem to have been hit by the war or a slowdown and profits seem to be largely insulated,” he said, adding that the sharp rise in STT collections was likely supported by higher trading volumes amid stock market volatility.

According to Jayesh Sanghvi, Tax Partner, EY India, the healthy growth of 16.4 per cent in net direct tax collections reflects the combined impact of sustained economic expansion, continued formalization of businesses and incomes, improving tax compliance, and the increasing use of technology-led tax administration.

He added that a notable feature of the current trend is the stronger growth in corporate tax collections relative to personal income tax collections, while the sharp increase in securities transaction tax collections signals continued capital market depth and investor participation despite geopolitical risk premiums weighing on global portfolios.