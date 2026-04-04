Govt says India has bought Iranian oil, rejects reports of payment issues

India’s petroleum ministry said on Saturday that the country’s crude oil requirements are fully covered for the coming months, and there are no obstacles in making payments for Iranian crude.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed that India’s crude oil and LPG supplies, including shipments from Iran, are fully secured, dismissing reports of supply disruptions or payment hurdles.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry stated that Indian refiners have ensured sufficient crude volumes and that financial transactions for Iranian oil are proceeding smoothly.

The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. ????????India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 4, 2026

The clarification comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports claiming that an Iranian crude cargo from Vadinar was diverted to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect, the government said. India imports crude from over 40 countries, and refiners have the flexibility to source supplies based on commercial and operational considerations.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Indian refiners have secured all required crude volumes, including from Iran. Authorities emphasised that there are no obstacles in making payments for Iranian crude, countering circulating rumours.

The government also explained that claims of vessel diversion overlook how global oil trade works. Bills of Lading often list indicative discharge ports, and cargo destinations can change mid-voyage for operational efficiency and trade optimisation.

On the LPG front, reports of supply issues were also incorrect. The vessel Sea Bird, carrying approximately 44 TMT of Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore on April 2 and is currently discharging.

India, which had halted Iranian crude imports in 2019 due to US sanctions, recently faced speculation after reports of a tanker being redirected to China. Officials clarified that such changes reflect normal operational flexibility and do not indicate payment or compliance problems.