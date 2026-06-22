Centre seeks stakeholder views on medical devices exempt from GTE norms

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has sought stakeholder comments on amendments to its draft list of over 350 medical devices exempted from restrictions related to the floating of Global Trade Enquiries (GTEs) by public procurement agencies.

This comes after the DoP in February released an initial list of 354 devices that government bodies can procure by bypassing the local procurement clause for essential advanced technology not readily available in India.

“The department met some domestic and MNC industry stakeholders to seek their suggestions regarding any further additions to or removal from this list,” a person in the know told Business Standard.

In a public notice dated June 22, the DoP stated that it has received representations to include more than 350 devices in the list, along with requests to remove 235 devices.

The department has now sought final comments from domestic players, importers, industry associations, procurement agencies, healthcare institutions and other interested parties by July 15.

While submitting comments and objections, stakeholders have been asked to furnish relevant supporting information on the availability or non-availability of domestic manufacturing capacity, details and number of such domestic manufacturers and importers.

Industry executives have also been told to share annual production and domestic supply capacity for any of the devices to be added or removed, along with import dependence and the availability of alternative sources.

“The government will also be looking at the likely impact of added or removed devices on public procurement, patient access, availability, affordability and quality of healthcare services,” a medtech executive said.

Under the DoP’s Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, public procurement agencies are directed to prioritise purchasing pharmaceutical formulations from local suppliers. Class-I suppliers must have 80 per cent or more local content, while Class-II suppliers require local content of 50 per cent to less than 80 per cent.

However, as some of the goods of the required quality or specifications may not be available in the country, the government had noted that it is necessary to also look for suitable competitive offers from abroad.

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Union Finance Ministry had then amended the General Financial Rules, 2017, empowering concerned ministries or departments to seek tenders globally through GTEs.

The amendment states that no GTE shall be invited for tenders up to Rs 200 crore or such limits as may be prescribed from time to time.

“However, in exceptional cases where the ministry or department feels that there are special reasons for GTE, it may record its detailed justification and seek prior approval for relaxation of the rule from the competent authority for tenders below such limits,” the DoE said in its office memorandum dated February 17, 2025.

Such a list of 354 GTE-exempt medical devices was then drawn up in June 2024. It was later amended in February 2025, with changes to a few medical device nomenclatures.

“The list was in limbo for over a year due to confusion over the effects of the US tariffs on medical devices. With the trade deal agreed upon, the department may find it easier to finalise the GTE exemption list,” the industry executive quoted above said.